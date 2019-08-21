A meeting of the Special Committee on Climate Change is scheduled for August 29 at 1:30 p.m. in the Legislative Assembly Chamber at the Hon. George Coles Building.
The committee will be choosing a chair and considering its work plan for the fall legislative session. Under a new policy passed during the recent legislative session, all three parties have two representatives on the committee.
The governing Progressive Conservatives are represented by Environment, Water and Climate Change Minister Brad Trivers and Morell-Donagh MLA Sidney MacEwen. The opposition Green Party is represented by Summerside-South Drive MLA Stephen Howard and Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund while the Liberals are represented by interim party leader Robert Mitchell and Cornwall-Meadowbank MLA Heather MacDonald.
