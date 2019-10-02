Despite a September that included a post tropical storm and a frost, the PEI potato industry still has its fingers crossed for a yield that will be close to the five year average.
"Some varieties have been top-killed already but for the late maturing varieties like Russets, it will depend what happens in the next couple of weeks," said the general manager of the PEI Potato Board.
Greg Donald said sunshine and average fall temperature are needed to allow the crop to bulk up before harvest. The industry is hoping to avoid a repeat of what has been called the "harvest from hell" in 2018, as cold and wet conditions forced growers to leave thousands of acres in the ground and saw much of the harvest go into the warehouse under less than ideal drying conditions. The situation was virtually the same in every major potato growing area of the country.
"The forecast looks good for the next week or so and everybody has their fingers crossed, " the general manager said on September 26.
The day before saw much of the Island drenched with anywhere from 15-60 millimetres of rain. Totals were varied across the province with the Montague-Murray River area getting around 15 millimetres and Kensington recording 57.6 millimetres.
Counting the rainfall from Post Tropical Storm Dorian, Donald said many areas of the province have received over 300 millimetres of rain in the last several weeks. While the ground was able to absorb much of the early rain due to a dry summer, he said a number of fields have now become waterlogged.
In-between the post tropical storm and the hurricane, there was a frost. While obviously not welcome, Donald said the reports he has been receiving from growers indicate it was not as damaging as last year's killing frost.
"I’ve heard that Dakota Russets and Prospects took the brunt of the hit from frost, and that Russet Burbanks and some other varieties that were still quite green were not majority affected," said Ryan Barrett, the board's research coordinator and agronomy lead in a September 25 report to growers.
Barrett urges growers to pay extra attention to tuber diseases like pink rot and Pythium leak. He noted late blight spores have not been detected this growing season and risk assessments for late blight infection from the AIRspore network show “low risk” for all parts of the province.
He said there are high spore numbers for Bortrytis across the province, adding that is not a surprise given the weather conditions. Barrett urged growers to be on the lookout for grey mold in fields that are still quite green. He noted grey mold is often mistaken for late blight and advised growers to send a sample in for testing if they were unsure of the difference.
Grains and oilseeds producer David Mol said he is seeing a lot of flattened crop as he begins harvest. The veteran producer, who is also president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture, said he got most of his grain off now but "my peas were pretty much laying down and it is taking about four times as long to harvest.
The federation president said his organization is looking to put together a proposal for funding assistance for producers that were severely impacted by the post tropical storm. He added "the corn guys were hit especially hard over and above anything that would be covered by crop insurance."
