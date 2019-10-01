Farm Day in the City presented by The PEI Potato Growers, will take over the streets of downtown Charlottetown this Sunday from 11am - 5pm.
The public is invited to join this free, annual celebration of PEI’s rich agricultural roots and ‘buy local’ culture. Farm Day marks the end of the five-week long PEI Fall Flavours Festival and is a product of Discover Charlottetown, the tourism marketing organization for the city.
This open-air pedestrian market will close down vehicular traffic on lower Queen St, from Grafton to Water St, for the day-long festivities. Queen Street, as well as Victoria Row and the Confederation Centre of the Arts plaza, will be transformed into the Island’s largest outdoor market space and street festival.
Celebrating its 12th year, Farm Day in the City 2019 will be the biggest yet, featuring 200 vendors, 3 stages with live music, a beer garden on Sydney St., a petting zoo, a Kids’ Zone, the 3rd Annual Pie-Eating Championship, flash mobs, stilt-walkers and much more. Farm Day in the City is a rain or shine event, attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather.
Attendees are reminded to bring their own reusable shoppers. The first 2500 visitors through the gates will receive a limited edition locally-printed Farm Day in the City cotton shopping bag.
A reminder that parking is free on the weekend and all the parkades will be open to the public.
