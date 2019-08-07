It's better with real butter!
Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) and Cineplex Media have announced a new year-long partnership to promote real butter popcorn topping to movie-goers across Canada. In an effort to support dairy farmers and products made with 100 per cent Canadian dairy, DFC's Blue Cow logo will be featured prominently in 60 major Cineplex theatres across Canada through a full suite of advertising and branding vehicles including profile in the Cineplex Pre Show, point-of-sale decals, butter dispenser signage, lobby digital screens and full page ads in Cineplex Magazine.
"Cineplex customers can feel good about treating themselves to real butter on their popcorn, knowing it was made from 100 per cent Canadian milk," says Pamela Nalewajek, VP Marketing and Strategic Business Development at DFC. "Over 80 per cent of Canadians now recognize the Blue Cow logo and what it stands for, high-quality milk produced by Canadian dairy farmers on small family farms, produced without the use of artificial growth hormones and free from antibiotics."
Launched on July 1, the partnership will be in effect until June 30, 2020. During this time, movie-goers can expect to see ads promoting butter in Cineplex theatres across the country, with additional point-of-sale elements activated in 60 theatres located in urban centres.
"Cineplex is famous for its popcorn and our real Canadian butter option so this partnership makes perfect sense for us and Dairy Farmers of Canada," said Robert Brown, Vice President, Cineplex Media. "We really are a one-stop shop for a variety of engaging advertising opportunities that are very effective on their own, but even better when combined. Our work with Dairy Farmers of Canada is a great example of our integrated media."
