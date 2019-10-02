Federal prosecutors are continuing to show a single-minded determination in going after any Island producers charged under the Fisheries Act.
The farming community turned out in large numbers when the case of Skye View Farms and owners Alex and Logan Docherty was before Judge Nancy Orr in Provincial Court July 3. They had hoped they had witnessed the final chapter in what was already a two year legal saga related to a fish kill on the Clyde River in July of 2016.
The court date was to determine how the lawyers from the Public Prosecution Service of Canada would proceed following Judge Orr's ruling on June 26 in favour of SkyeView and its owners on a challenge raised under the Charter of Rights. The judge ruled federal and provincial investigators should have obtained a warrant before they went on Docherty's property. The federal lawyers had argued a warrant was not required under the Fisheries Act.
When the case came back to court, the federal lawyers decided not to call any more evidence and the judge rightfully found the Crown had not proven its case. Hope the proceedings were over was quickly dashed the next day when an appeal was filed to the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island.
We have seen this movie before. Brookfield Gardens was found not guilty by Judge Orr in 2015 of the same charge of permitting the deposit of a deleterious substance in water frequented by fish in relation to a 2013 fish kill. The verdict was overturned on appeal by the Supreme Court and a new trial ordered. The second time around, Brookfield Gardens was found guilty and fined $15,000.
Judge Orr conceded the Fisheries Act does allow federal officers to conduct investigations without a warrant. However, she rejected the cases put forward by the federal prosecutors as precedents saying they largely dealt with fisheries issues. She issued a harsh warning to the investigators -- "if you are looking to establish an offence, you follow the procedures that are there, you use the tools that are provided to you to get the evidence in a proper manner."
If the federal appeal is successful, it will have ramifications well beyond the proceedings against the Docherty's. Federal fisheries officers, not only on PEI but across the country, would no doubt interpret the ruling as carte blanche to go on anybody's property to conduct an investigation.
SkyeView Farms and Brookfield Gardens both found themselves up against the power of the state. As private businesses, they have finite resources to battle such charges. The Public Prosecution Service of Canada, on the other hand, has no such restrictions.
Rules like the ones Judge Orr found were violated are in place to offer ordinary citizens some protection against that unfettered power. Nobody is supposed to be above the law, even those charged with enforcing the law.
The judge found it "noteworthy" that the lead fisheries officer on the case could recite the section of Fisheries Act that lays out when he could operate without a warrant pretty much by heart. However, he was less familiar with the rules around when he had to obtain a warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.