Oceanbrae Pingerly Betty, owned by Oceanbrae Farms of Miscouche has been voted 2019 Cow of the Year by the Canadian Milking Shorthorn Society.
This award was presented recently at the CMSS Field Day and AGM in Schomberg, Ontario. Betty was Grand Champion at the 2015 National Show, and recently completed a 305 day record of 10,936 kg M at 4.5%F and 3.4%P in 3rd lactation. She is the #8 LPI cow in Canada due to her high production as well as breed-leading conformation.
Betty scored VG-88 in first lactation and scored Excellent at her first opportunity in third lactation. She has a heifer by Spurgeon in the Oceanbrae herd and has a son by Pierce sold to the Laralor herd in Ontario. Betty is also a maternal sister to Semex sire Oceanbrae Royal Bentley.
Her competition for the title was Camflat Inforcer May EX-92 (4-10) bred and owned by John Campsall of Woodstock, Ontario. She also has connections to the Oceanbrae farm since she was purchased by the Campsall family from the Miscouche operation. Mary had a banner year in 2018 after taking home the grand championship at the 2018 national show in Lindsay on her first trip to the show. She is a well balanced cow with a 95 point mammary system that also produced BCA's over 300 in third lactation.
Mary is sired by a Plato son of Quality Ina (a previous national show class winner) .Mary has a yearling daughter by Patriot and will be calving later in 2019 for the fourth time.
The cows were nominated based on the individual successes and the success of their progeny. These are cows that have excelled in lactation, classification, genetic index, show results and/or progeny performance and are currently in Canada and voted on by producers.
(0) comments
