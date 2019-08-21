The 2019 version of Breakfast on the Farm attracted over 1000 people to Vanco Farms in Mt Albion.
Sponsored by Farm and Food Care PEI, the event offered a chance for Islanders and visitors alike to learn more about the potato and tulip farm while enjoying an all-PEI sourced breakfast. Santina Beaton, who is the Farm and Food Care coordinator, noted the activities included a chance to learn what it takes to get creamer potatoes from the field to food plate, the process of growing tulip bulbs, farm tours, agricultural displays, children’s activities and much more.
"Farm & Food Care PEI would like to thank everyone who helped make this important event happen," she said. "We are profoundly appreciative of the VanNieuwenhuyzen family and their staff for their excellent hospitality and graciously opening up their beautiful farm to us and the public to host this event."
Beaton expressed thanks to all the sponsors and as well as Chef Ilona Daniel and her team for all their hard work while preparing and cooking all the delicious food for all attendees. Coffee was offered to attendees in exchange for a donation to PEI 4H where $145.85 was donated to the PEI 4H Trust.
"Breakfast on the Farm created a unique opportunity for island farmers, tourists, and non-farming islanders to have a conversation about food and farming on Prince Edward Island," she said. "This event allowed the public to have all their questions and concerns answered by the people who are actually producing and involved in the production of the food that is on our plate; this ensures that the public is receiving accurate and credible information."
She said planning for next year's event will begin shortly and the organizers are hopeful the event will continue to grow . This was the second year for the event with the inaugural version held at the dairy farm of Brian and Amber Craswell in Rustico.
