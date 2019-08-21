The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will be meeting August 29 to consider its work plan.
The committee, chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle, has been mandated with examining agricultural issues. The meeting is slated for the Legislature Chamber in the Coles Building starting at 10 a.m.
The other members of the committee are Finance Minister Darlene Compton, O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson, Summerside-South Drive MLA Stephen Howard, Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund and Tignish-Palmer Road MLA Hal Perry.
