It’s been a tough year for livestock producers.
Report after report on climate change point fingers at meat production as a major contributor. Foodies and fast food operators promote plant based protein as an ethical and healthy replacement for meat with the media as cheerleaders. African Swine Fever lurks as a devastating risk, and President Trump (“Trade Wars are Easy”) has antagonized China sufficiently to shut down a critical market for U.S. and Canadian producers. That’s a lot to deal with.
PEI has already lost hundreds of livestock producers over the last fifteen years. Low prices for both pigs and cattle drove many medium and small producers out of business. Just last fall breeding heifers were being offered at very reasonable prices and there was hope this would lead to previous producers with barns and fencing starting up again, or create an opportunity for new entrants. Neither happened.
I think this goes beyond farmers shying away from financial risk. Many of us don’t appreciate that keeping livestock, whether it’s a few breeding heifers, or an 80 cow milking herd, is a lot of work, a 365 day a year responsibility. Many livestock producers who quit found they didn’t miss the constant demand to produce hi-quality hay or silage in the summer, or the need to feed and water livestock when it’s -20 in February.
Some will say this is a good start. A growing number of people see raising livestock as an ethical issue, a violation of animal rights. Why inflict stress and pain on sentient beings if it’s not necessary? It’s not hard to find examples of cruelty in livestock production on social media so I’m not disputing that it happens. Animal welfare laws are being strengthened, and the work of people like Temple Grandin and development of new standards like “humanely raised”, are improving conditions.
There’s more effort to acknowledge and respect animals’ natural instincts and behaviour. We can all agree that cramped poultry barns, restrictive farrowing crates, and crowded feedlots are not in any way natural. These practices are slowly changing with the Europeans ahead of producers in North America. Bottom line: good livestock farmers know that, like humans, healthy and stress free animals are always more productive.
I think nature tells us even more. Herbivores like cattle and sheep are creatures with digestive systems that can squeeze nutrition out of grass and other sources of carbon humans simply can’t digest. It’s allowed carnivores and omnivores, including humans, to evolve capturing the sun’s energy by hunting (or raising) and yes killing, these herbivores. It’s unsettling for some but that’s the food chain at work.
I think about the roles cattle and pigs played on farms two centuries ago. Pigs would eat whatever food waste was not fit for humans. Cattle were tethered or fenced in on the poorest land not suitable for crops. Each became the protein needed to keep people alive through the winter, and the fertilizer needed to grow next year’s crops. The animals themselves haven’t changed, but of course virtually everything around them has. Huge feedlots, finishing barns, and the use of antibiotics made raising livestock more efficient, and the meat cheaper. Fast food restaurants now supply the cheapest source of calories the world has ever seen.
This has all come with environmental and health costs. Obesity rates are staggering, and huge manure lagoons in places like North Carolina are a risk to local groundwater. The Maritimes has escaped the worst of this, and PEI can still comfortably say beef, sheep, pork and dairy products comes from relatively small family farms.
And I think there’s more “back to basics” lessons we can learn from even now. Feedlot cattle being fed corn and soy do produce serious levels of methane. Cattle eating grass produce far fewer greenhouse gasses, and the pastures producing the forage suck up CO2 and prevent soil erosion. This grass-fed beef is more expensive, but there are clearly other benefits.
I think we also need a reality check on how much impact the new plant based products can really have. I don’t question the health benefits to those who substitute these products for daily meals of hamburgers, but the row cropping required to supply the protein necessary to replace all meat is simply unsustainable. The pea protein, and soy isolate used to make “Beyond Meat” and other processed meatless products nutritious don’t come out of a replicator like the one used on Star Trek. They’re produced like any other commodity with all the risk of soil erosion, and nitrate and pesticide leaching that comes with growing crops.
We live in a privileged time when relatively wealthy consumers in developed countries have enormous food choices, and ethics and values are now part of the decision making. We just can’t forget the important role that livestock play in maintaining soils, giving farmers reason to grow forage crops that are so important to improving organic matter levels. We would be worse off without livestock, and that’s why we should celebrate the farmers who care for them well, and hope more will be willing to do so in the future.
