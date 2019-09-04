As far as Dr. Greg Keefe is concerned, antimicrobial resistance ranks right up there along with climate change when it comes to threatening both human and animal health.
Known most commonly by its initials (AMR), it is the ability of micro-organisms like bacteria, viruses, and some parasites to stop an antimicrobial like antibiotics, antivirals and antimalarials from working against it. That essentially renders any treatment ineffective and can lead to longer periods for an illness in both humans and animals (in some cases leading to death) and greater risk of the spread of the infection.
"It is a huge, huge issue," said Dr. Keefe, who is a dairy researcher and dean of the Atlantic Veterinary College.
Researchers at the Charlottetown vet school have been part of a project on combatting antimicrobial resistance spearheaded by the Canadian Dairy Network. That work received a major shot in the arm recently when Malpeque MP Wayne Easter and Charlottetown MP Sean Casey visited the college recently to announce $1.2 million in funding to help measure antimicrobial use and resistance in dairy cattle.
The five year funding project is designed to help recommend best on farm practices to control the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. Easter also announced $148,000 for research to extend cow life on dairy farms by improving calf management practices during the first year of life.
"Dairy farmers are working hard every day, not only here in PEI but across Canada and this research is vital to help their herds remain healthy," Easter said.
He noted the projects are part of the $11.4 million Dairy Research Cluster announced this summer under the Agriscience component of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. Counting contributions from industry, he said the total investment in the cluster is $16.5 million.
Dairy Farmers of Canada is taking a major role in the research effort and national president Pierre Lampron said in a statement "antimicrobial resistance is a global issue that poses a serious threat to human health. The research undertaken on this topic will result in optimizing stewardship practices and contribute to national and international efforts in combating antimicrobial resistance."
The interim vice-president for academic and research at UPEI noted the investment will help the Atlantic Vet College work collaboratively with industry and other research partners to help improve the health and productivity of herds.
"The dairy industry plays a key role in Canada's economy and we are proud to work with the industry to support its growth and sustainability through our research expertise," said Dr. Katherine Gottschall-Pass.
Dairy is the second largest agricultural sector in Canada generating 41,000 jobs on farms and processing plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.