The PEI Federation of Agriculture is asking for a long phase-in period if the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission decides to approve a proposal from Maritime Electric to increase rates.
In a recent letter to the commission, federation president David Mol noted Maritime Electric has placed 90 energy metres on 90 different farming operations throughout the province. These meters are located on farms of different sizes, different commodities and different business models.
"This study started last year with a percentage of these farms before all 90 became operational in 2019 and these meters will be closely monitored by the Company for the next three years," the federation notes in its brief. "This has been done to collect a set of reliable data on which to make decisions regarding farming operations and their rate structure. It will answer questions around whether or not it makes sense to leave them classed with the residential rate, or perhaps suggest they need their own class."
"The PEIFA would suggest the study will also point to the fact that farm operations are unique when it comes to energy usage," Mol told the commission. "Computer technology and artificial intelligence is found in many different commodities: Robotic milkers, refrigeration and temperature controlled warehouses just to name a few. And this type of technology, that make our agriculture industry so competitive, runs 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. "
Mol said the study is of "critical importance" to the industry and should be allowed to continue for the entire three year period before any changes are made. He added "It will take time and time provides reliable data not only for Maritime Electric and the farming community, but for decision makers in government as well."
The federation president said the provincial government could also use the extra time to decide how it wants to refine and implement the energy plan inherited from the previous Liberal administration. Given the unique minority government situation, he said all parties need additional time to discuss what more can be done on the energy file and the climate change file in particular that will help Islanders not only save on the cost of energy, but how we can lower our overall energy footprint.
"These discussions take time," Mol said. "Program and initiatives take dollars and budget allocations and this too takes time. Rushing this rate application and implementing it immediately or within the next year will cripple this exploration."
He noted the federation recently completed a study surrounding greenhouse gas emissions on PEI farms that explored how the industry can reduce its carbon footprint. Mol added "Energy was found to be a critical component among others that the industry needs to closely examine to find energy efficiencies, but it also pointed to renewable energy and innovative technology."
The grains and oilseeds producer said the federation is in talks with the province on how best to move forward with many of the recommendations contained in the report. This is only one report and Mol said there are many groups who have recommendations on how best to move the province forward. Executive Director Robert Godfrey has been named as a member of the newly created Electricity Efficiency & Conservation (EE&C) Advisory Group within Efficiency PEI. The group will begin meeting this fall and Mol said holding off on a rate increase would allow them more time to come up with recommendations.
The main item of concern in the Maritime Electric proposal is a recommendation to phase out what is commonly known as the "second block." Farmers are charged at the residential electricity rate rather than the industrial or general service rate. Consumption of 2,000 kilowatts, known as second block, is charged at a lower rate and many farms consume electricity in the second block.
Mol said in the letter phasing out the second block would "dramatically impact the farming community" adding "Strategic investment is going to be very important for many farms as they explore what that change means for their bottom line and how to adjust. This too is going to take time."
He said the farming community, like many other businesses and Islanders in general, have been willing to make investments in energy conservation, renewable and other such programs or initiatives. He pointed to such examples as installing windmills, solar panels or converting from oil to energy as just a few examples.
"They do not want to be penalized for these strategic decisions, and will want time to adjust, to review and prepare for what is to come," Mol said. "The same can be said for all businesses on PEI, and by extension all Islanders who utilize energy for heat for example. "
Mol said the federation strongly believes "the more time the better. The farming community needs time, the Government needs time and Islanders need time. Rushing this change makes no logical sense to the PEIFA. "
The Federation has a long history of working with government and other stakeholder partners to achieve the shared goal of a strong and vibrant agriculture industry. The PEIFA has taken the time to build a relationship with Maritime Electric as well.
Mol noted Maritime Electric officials have met with the federation and "we were told the proposed phase out period for the second block was three years.' Mol said the organization is concerned with suggestions raised during the rate hearing that phase-in period be shortened to as little as a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.