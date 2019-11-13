While the Hillsborough Bridge is under construction for the Stratford sewer line project, provincial road crews will assist farmers and others who need to move wide loads and larger equipment across the bridge.
Anyone who needs to move a wide load over the bridge can contact bridge traffic control at 902-214-0874 or Queen’s County Highway Maintenance dispatch at 902-368-4770.
Traffic control staff will plan for the arrival, adjust lanes, and assist with moving the load safely through the construction site. Pre-planning these operations will minimize traffic impacts for all drivers.
Work is expected to be complete on this construction phase by December. Work will continue under the bridge through the winter, however this work will have minimal impact on traffic.
