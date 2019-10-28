The 2019 version of the PEI Giant Pumpkin weigh-off turned out to be the Alan Aten show.
The long-time Springvale grower not only recaptured the giant pumpkin title he last won in 2013, he also took home the trophy named after the late Clifford Picketts that goes to the winner of the top squash entry. He started the day by winning the award for the top field pumpkin.
The popular Thanksgiving weekend event was battered by heavy rains, forcing the weigh-off into a storage shed at Vesey's Seeds in York and cancelling the outdoor events normally held as part of the day. Aten said the inclement weather put a cap on one of the worst growing seasons in recent memory.
A cold and wet spring delayed the planting of seeds in the field and the arrival of Post Tropical Storm Dorian in September broke off leaves and vines, slowing growth for the last weeks of the season. Aten's entry of 1,201 pounds was well off the Island record of 1,768 pounds Brackley grower Eddy Shaw set last year in winning his fourth consecutive title. Alan came second in 2018 with a 1,524.5 pound entry.
Shaw did not have an entry in this year's competition and the president of the PEI Giant Pumpkin Growers Association noted the poor growing conditions led to a major reduction in the number of people vying for the trophy named in honour of the late Dr. Jim Murphy. The Charlottetown dentist was the founder of the event and hosted it for several years at his Christmas tree farm.
"It was just a horrible, horrible year for growing pumpkins," said Gordon Aten, who took home the third place prize money with a 580 pound entry. "We had 15 entries this year and that is about half of what we usually get."
Second place in the pumpkin competition went to Gordon Ellis with a 946 pound entry. Alan Aten's squash entry was 789 pounds, earning his fifth consecutive title. Neal Pater took second place with 402 pounds while Cassidy Vessey took third with a 226 pound entry.
Alan Aten noted he usually plants his seeds outdoors by the end of April but this year it didn't happen until May 10. He added "we had two reasonably good growing months in the summer but they the hurricane hit and a few frosts and after that there was essentially no growth."
