Atlantic Beef Producer of the Year for PEI

Lorne and Brenda Larsen of Borden- Carleton were named producer of the year for PEI when Atlantic Beef Products Inc recently unveiled its 2019 Quality Award Winners.
Awards were presented in three divisions based on producer size for outstanding achievements in producing quality animals that meet ideal branding specifications. High Park Farms in Vernon was the winner in the larger producer category with Arthur Cousins and Sons of Darnley as runner-up. Mull Na Beinne Farms of Grahams Road was the winner in the medium category while Morrison Farms was runner-up. Donald and Karen Cobb of Spring Brook was the winner in the smaller category followed by Clarence & Weldon Estabrooks of Sackville, New Brunswick. The Estabrooks were also named producer of the year for New Brunswick while K.B. Kinsman & Son Farm Ltd of Port Williams, Nova Scotia was the producer of the year for that province. Ashworth Farms of Anfield, NB was the Dairy Type Producer of the Year while Brendon Arsenault of O’Leary was the new supplier. Dr. Les Haliday was named winner of the Beef Industry Builder Award” Les has been a loyal supporter of Atlantic Beef Products Inc. and is the beef specialist for the Province of PEI. He plays a vital role in the Certified Island Beef Brand, Holstein Steer Project, Easter Beef, nutrition and genetic advice to producers.
