"This is uncharted territory for us but then again it is new ground for everybody."
That was how the president of the Atlantic Beef Products Inc. described operations at the Albany facility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The region's only federally inspected beef plant has been declared an essential service as part of the food value chain but Russ Mallard said it is far from business as usual.
In conjunction with health officials and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Mallard said they have made adjustments to the production line to ensure all workers remain six feet apart -- the physical distancing guideline recommended by health officials.
As temperature is deemed to be one of the best indicators of the potential presence of the virus, he said all workers at the plant have their temperature checked twice a day. The company president explained anybody with a reading of 38 degrees or higher is sent home immediately.
"We are trying our best to mitigate the risk and create a safe work environment for everybody," he said. "I am extremely proud of the team we have here and how they have risen to the challenge."
While sales on the foodservice side of the business have been in steady decline since restaurants have been reduced to take-out operations only, he said much of that downturn has been offset by an increase in retail sales as people have more time to cook at home.
Mallard said there has been a drop in sales for a number of high end cuts like tenderloin and prime rib since many of those sales are for the restaurant trade. However, there has been an increase for roasts and ground beef. With barbeque season just around the corner, he is hoping there will also be an increase in sales for steak and prepared hamburger patties.
"We have been fortunate in that demand for beef has remained strong," he said. "Of course, that could all change tomorrow-- nobody can predict how long this situation will be go on."
While the plant has a significant contingent of temporary foreign workers (many of who have gone on to become permanent residents and Canadian citizens), he explained the plant is a year-round operation and is not taking in workers for the spring season like a number of producers or seafood plants do each spring. While Ottawa has signaled the temporary workers for agriculture and fisheries will be allowed into the country, the protocols have not yet fully been worked out and many growers are becoming anxious since the foreign workers will have to undergo a 14 day isolation period before taking up their duties, meaning it will be May at the earliest before they can go to the farm.
