As part of its efforts to supply its customers with a top quality product, Atlantic Beef Products Inc has announced changes to the premium programs available to producers that could add up to 10 cents per pound to the price producers receive.
"It is a win-win-win," said company president Russ Mallard. "Our customers have indicated they are willing to pay more for a premium product and we are sharing that premium with producers to help ensure our producers raise the kind of beef the marketplace is demanding."
Bruce Andrews, who is the vice president of operations for the Albany plant, has been attending regional meetings held by the PEI Cattle Producers during January to explain the changes. Andrew noted producers must take the time to sign up for certain programs and ensure their cattle meet the specifications.
There are several premium programs to beef producers and cow calf producers that can substantially increase their returns, providing the cattle meet the grade, size or other requirements of the Prince Edward Island Certified Beef ™, Blue Dot Reserve ™ or Verified Beef Production + programs.
“Over the past several years, Atlantic Beef Products Inc. has worked to develop new markets for our beef, and we have designed several premium programs that will incent our beef producers to raise the kind of beef our customers are demanding.” said Andrews.“Our customers are looking for well marbled beef, raised sustainably from cattle that are not too big or too small.”
Prince Edward Island Certified Beef ™ (CIB) is a very successful beef marketing program owned by the Food Island Partnership, in conjunction with the PEI Cattle Producers and Atlantic Beef Products Inc. This is a no synthetic hormones added, AAA program and can earn registered CIB producers $33 per head, or approximately $0.04 per pound for an 830-pound carcass. Registered CIB cow calf producers can earn $10 per head. The carcasses must weigh between 700 and 950 pounds and meet other guidelines that can be found at www.islandbeef.ca.
Blue Dot Reserve™ is a top third marbling AAA program that can earn the producer $0.04 per pound for dressed cattle weighing over 750 pounds. This grade is determined independently by the Canadian Beef Grading Agency. This can be earned in addition to the CIB premium. No registration is required for this premium.
AAA animals that do not qualify for Blue Dot Reserve™ that weigh between 750 and 950 pounds will earn producers $0.02 per pound. No registration is required for this premium.
“We are very committed to sustainable beef production and in August 2018, we introduced a $0.02 cents per pound dressed weight incentive for AAA beef weighing over 750 pounds if the beef producer is part of the Verified Beef Production + program.” explained Andrews. “This incentive is over and above any of the other premiums. So, an animal that is part of the CIB program and meets the Blue Dot Reserve™ requirement, can earn $0.10 per pound. That can result in an $83 additional return per head on an 830-pound carcass.”
The company is also looking at instituting a Green Tag Angus™ program, promoting Angus beef from cattle registered with the Canadian Angus Association. Andrews said there have been some trials conducted and Mallard added the feedback received to date has been positive.
Atlantic Beef Products Inc is one of only two Certified Sustainable Beef Plants in Canada. VBP+ calves and cattle are required to produce beef that can earn the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef logo and ABPI hopes more producers will register soon for VBP+ so they can meet consumer demand.
