The Atlantic Grains Council will be holding a grower day February 11 at Harrington Farm starting at 10 a.m.
Harvey Cairns will provide a review of the 2019 growing season while Adam Foster will talk about crop health management for wheat and barley. Misty Croney will talk about on-farm agronomy for Wheat, Barley, Corn & Oats.
The morning session will end with a presentation from Aaron Mill on the Yield Enhancement Network while Dan MacEachern will lead off the afternoon agenda talking about plant growth regulators for barley and wheat.
On-Farm Agronomy for Soybeans will be the topic of a second presentation from Misty Croney while Ryan Barrett form the Potato Board will talk about bio-fumigant crops like buckwheat, mustards and other brassica.
Andrew McKenzie-Gopsill will bring the industry representatives up to date on his research into cover crops and Scott Anderson will conclude with a presentation on the Living Labs project. The Day will conclude with an update on Agri-Recovery.
