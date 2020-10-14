When the Three Rivers council turned down a building permit for a new residence to be built by the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute on land in Brudenell it already owns, it marked a moment we need to pay attention to (as Paul McNeill pointed out in an excellent editorial in the eastern Graphic).
The nuns responded in welcome Buddhist fashion by accepting the ruling, and not appealing the decision to IRAC. Patience is needed they said. Patience yes, but as the Land Matters inquiry on a new ownership law gets closer, we all need to get back to basics and consider private rights vs. public good. When they overlap all is good, but often they don’t.
“Private rights” supporters always have the easier story to tell: we live and work in a capitalist economy which is based on private ownership and the right to generate profit from the means of production. Not to go all Karl Marx here, but I think PEI has quite rightly made important policy decisions to do some things differently: we publicly own almost all wind generation sites, the waste management system, there was a decision not to build a Triple P hospital in Summerside as had been proposed, we regulate petroleum prices and importantly ensure they’re the same throughout the province, and of course there are ownership limitations under the Lands Protection Act.
What fuels private rights is money. It was the wealth of the Irving family that pushed Angus MacLean’s Conservatives to create the Lands Protection Act in 1982. The Irvings and others with deep pockets continue to challenge the opportunity to own land for so many to this day.
There have been waves of newcomers buying land before: “back to the landers” and Ontario tobacco farmers through the 1970’s, Dutch farmers through the ’70’s and ’80’s. What was different then was farms were being abandoned, some voluntarily, others because of debt. Many “back to the landers” bought land sight unseen from notices of tax sales in the paper.
Now it’s retiring baby boomers, many born and bred here and returning home, and immigrants, mostly from China, attracted here by the Immigrant Investment Programs, pushing up real estate prices in urban areas, and two Buddhist organizations from Taiwan, and Amish families from Ontario, all looking for solitude and safety to practice their faith, doing the same in rural PEI. Immigration has made PEI’s economic growth the highest in Canada.
Here’s the challenge. It’s all well and good to be talking about closing loopholes in the Lands Protection Act to get to the promised land, but what does that mean? Banning all high net worth families whose last name begins in I, farm corporations that are successful and have access to capital, farmers who want to grow potatoes?
We’d all have a different list of those who should not be allowed to own more land, and the Charter of Rights would always prevent this kind of discrimination.Yes definitely keep land ownership limits, make ownership structure transparent and citizenship a requirement, maybe even some proof of the intent and ability to farm (lawyers would like that one), but different corporations and people need to be treated the same.
The solution most talked about is a farmland bank, give those who want to sell another option. Farms could be sold at fair market value to a Crown operation like the old Land Development Corporation. It would then determine who gets the land, possibly split into smaller parcels to give new farmers opportunities, or allow existing farmers to expand. There could certainly be conditions on land use like expanded crop rotation and buffer zone requirements. Perhaps a percentage could be allocated for organic farming that would rise over time. These would be policy questions that governments would have to answer to.
It’s the cost of a program like this that’s most challenging. Many provinces lease or sell Crown land it already owns. On PEI there’s virtually no crown farmland, so farms would have to be purchased. To have any kind of serious impact would require tens of millions of dollars, money during a COVID-19 pandemic crisis that is hard to come by.
Maybe the financing of the Confederation Bridge offers a solution. Investors in Toronto capital markets don’t care too much about what money is used for, just that they can get a reasonable return, and if backed by a government even better. The federal government raised $720 million in these markets to build the bridge using what’s called real-rate bonds, interest is tied to a few percentage points above the Consumer Price Index (Strait Crossing needed another bond issue paid back by tolls to cover the full $1.3 billion price tag).
A provincial government would have to pay a slight premium to Ottawa but if leases can be managed properly there should be minimal impact on the province’s finances. Make these bonds available to Islanders too. Jamie Ballem raised a lot of money locally for the first provincially owned wind farm. This would have the same appeal. Worst case, the farms are re-sold.
Conventional commodity agriculture is a big money venture, and people who want to do something smaller or different are being squeezed out right now. Creating a new law that’s too restrictive will only give lawyers an excuse to look for reasons to beat it. Making the government an alternative buyer avoids this. The oil companies didn’t like petroleum pricing regulations, and private companies wanted control of Waste Watch and a stake in Prince County Hospital. In all cases the provincial government acted boldly. It’s time to be bold again.
