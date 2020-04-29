The process of establishing a version of the Western Livestock Price Insurance Program in the Maritime provinces was just moving into high gear when the COVID-19 pandemic made its way into the headlines, says the executive director of the PEI Cattle Producers.
"It is something producers have been working towards for some time through their provincial organizations and the Maritime Beef Council," Amanda Miller explained.
The western program, which began in Alberta and is now also available in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, is designed to protect producers against price volatility. It is available to both cattle and hog producers.
Similar to crop insurance, a producer would purchase coverage that would guarantee a minimum price when the animal was ready for market. If the price was above that guaranteed price, then the animal would be sold at the higher value. However, if the price dropped below the minimum provided for in the coverage, the producer would still receive that price.
Miller explained the program can't simply be transferred as its "because it has to be based on our prices and our market." She said producers from the three provinces sat down in March with the three provincial governments to begin exploring the issue.
The Canadian Cattlemen's Association has asked Ottawa to enhance the current program and make it national in scope to encompass not only the Atlantic region but Quebec and Ontario. She explained Island producers are in support having the voluntary program go across the country.
The national group is also asking Ottawa to help establish a set-aside program to deal with a shortage of processing capacity. Several major processing plants in western Canada have either shut down or reduced their hours after workers tested positive for COVID-19.
CCA is proposing to extend the feeding period of some cattle up to a maximum of $2/head per day for up to 90 days. They suggest the process could be similar to one set up in 2004 after the discovery of BSE in Alberta.
Fawn Jackson, who is Senior Manager, Government and International Relations at the Canadian Cattlemen's Association, told agriculture reporters from across the country in a virtual town hall the proposal calls for the establishment of a government-industry committee that would take calls for bids from cattle feeders and oversee the hold back of enrolled animals.
She explained the association would like to see the program established on a permanent basis calling it a "possible mechanism to address seasonal surpluses in Ontario, and deal with any subsequent major disruption to the beef supply chain across Canada."
Miller said the she was not aware of how many Island producers took part in the set-aside program during the BSE crisis. Meanwhile, the president of the region's only federally inspected beef plant said he didn't have enough information on how the program would work on PEI.
"Atlantic Beef Products didn't start operating until after BSE," Russ Mallard explained.
Miller said it was her understanding the Albany plant was able to handle the flow of cattle coming each week so participation in the program may not be necessary. However, she added producers who are shipping animals outside the region may want to look at that option if it becomes available.
