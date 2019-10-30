The Atlantic Beef School will be held November 1 and 2 at Maritime Beef Station in Nappan, Nova Scotia.
The first day will focus on pasture feeding systems and will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The following day, the focus shifts to feeding and nutrition management with the session going from 8 am until 3:30 p.m.
For further information, contact the Maritime Beef Council at www.maritimebeef.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.