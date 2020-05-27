This isn’t the first time that Iris beekeeper Stan Sandler has argued that the PEI government isn’t doing enough to keep diseases and parasites from infesting local bee colonies.
Sandler began beekeeping decades ago when PEI was a small oasis of healthy bee hives that only allowed queens to be imported from New Zealand, also disease and pest free at the time. I’ve known Stan for 40 years and watched his business grow along with the expanding wild blueberry industry and its need for pollination every spring.
Beekeeping is rugged work, and the recent unhealthy mix of diseases, parasites, and pesticides has made it more difficult. Sandler has even used the courts to argue a succession of PEI governments ignored the Animal Health Act by allowing the importation of bee hives from provinces with the very parasites and diseases PEI was trying to avoid.
PEI governments of course are responding to the demands of the wild blueberry industry. It needs sufficient pollinators to make the business profitable, and PEI beekeepers haven’t been able to supply that. The two big companies that buy almost all the berries, Braggs (Oxford Frozen Foods) and Wymans, organize the trucking of thousands of hives every spring onto PEI to keep blueberry production up.
In the past it was varroa and tracheal mites that were introduced to PEI, the last three years small hive beetle is the concern (and yes Asian murder hornets are still to come, but not yet). Originally from Africa the small hive beetle (SHB) was identified in the southern U.S. in the mid 1990’s and has been travelling north ever since. Females lay eggs in hives, and the resulting larvae eat everything in the hive but the wood. There’s more recent evidence from Europe that SHB will also destroy hives and nests of natural pollinators too.
The last two years PEI only allowed importation of bees from areas in Ontario that were SHB free, and included inspections in Ontario by PEI Department of Agriculture and Land employees. Ontario’s new Ford government has now stopped any effort to prevent the spread of SHB there, and Covid-19 is preventing PEI inspectors from checking hives before they’re shipped (Ontario inspectors are supposed to inspect 10% of the hives). Wymans is bringing in about 3,000 hives from Ontario, while Braggs is only importing bees from Nova Scotia which is SHB free after closing its border to Ontario hives three years ago.
Despite inspections New Brunswick found SHB in hives from Ontario in the Acadien Peninsula in 2017. The province continues to import more than 20 thousand hives a year from Ontario. Nova Scotia is now self-sufficient in its pollinator needs, and Stan Sandler argued in a letter to the editor that PEI could do the same thing: “If beehives are as important to blueberries as the growers and processors say and you close the border and let everyone know that you are committed to protecting Island bees, then growers and processors will begin working with Island beekeepers to find long-term sustainable solutions. It is as simple as that.”
Closing the border to bee imports would cut blueberry production but Sandler and others argue it would get supply more in line with demand. Blueberry prices to farmers have been disastrously low since 2017 because of overproduction. This might suit the big processors but has been very hard on producers.
There are other things we can learn from this. Before Kathleen Wynne and her Liberals lost to Conservative Doug Ford, Ontario was not only trying to prevent the spread of SHB, it had also taken a leadership role in limiting the use of neonicotinoids, well-known systemic pesticides that have been very useful to farmers, but their persistence in nature can make them lethal to important non-target insects including pollinators. With their “open for business” doctrine Doug Ford’s new government watered down these regulations (federal pesticide regulators are reviewing the use of neonicotinoids too). The plan had been to slowly decrease the use of neonicotinoids by 80% and show farmers that yields and quality were not severely affected. Now neonicotinoid sales are no longer monitored, and “red tape reviews” have made the policy ineffective.
We will hear the clarion call of Premier Ford’s “open for business” once the COVID-19 shutdown ends, and many worry that environmental regulations will be weakened as countries desperately try to ensure that economic activity ramps up again quickly. I’m not in any way diminishing the economic pain individuals and countries are feeling right now, it’s dreadful, but as supply chains get reworked we can’t let countries/provinces compete for business by lowering environmental standards. There are many difficult days and decisions ahead. Let’s get right what we can.
