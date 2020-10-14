The long-time owner of Vesey's Seeds Limited was inducted into the Order of PEI during a ceremony September 30 at Government House.
B.E. (Bev) Simpson of York was joined by fellow inductees Olive Bryanton of Hampshire and Henry Purdy of Parkdale. Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry, who is the chancellor of the order, conducted the ceremony. These three individuals were selected from a total of 32 Islanders nominated to receive the award this year.
Born in Bayview, Prince Edward Island, Beverley Simpson is an outstanding contributor to the improvement of his Island community as an exceptional visionary, business leader and advocate for local communities.
Simpson carved out his own success through hard work and careful expansion. In 1959, three years after starting with the firm, Simpson joined founder Arthur Vesey as a partner in the business. Six years later, the business partners formed the company known as Vesey’s Seeds Ltd. Upon Vesey’s retirement in 1979, Simpson and his wife Shirley, who served for years as the chief financial officer, took over ownership of the company.
Simpson has overseen considerable expansion, notably Vesey’s growth from mailing 10,000 seed catalogues to more than one million and has guided the growth of the company to include a lawn and garden equipment division, and as well as being the Atlantic Canadian distributor of turf equipment, golf cars and utility vehicles.
In 2021, Bev will mark 65 years of success at Vesey’s Seeds. Very few people can claim an equal period of dedication and success with a single organization. As he approaches his 83rd birthday, he continues to be active in his role as President of Vesey’s Seeds Ltd. while at the same time maintaining his passion as an effective and committed contributor to his community and province.
Mr. Simpson’s business leadership and excellence have been recognized by the Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce, which accorded him the President’s Award of Business Excellence on two occasions, in 2007 and 2013. In 2015, Bev was inducted into the Junior Achievement Prince Edward Island Business Hall of Fame. On a broader level, he has been recognized as one of Canada’s top 50 CEO’s.
Bev Simpson’s continuing contributions to his community and business field have been outstanding including: past president of the Garden Seed division of the Canadian Seed Trade Association, shareholder and Director of Covehead Development Inc. as well as the Stanhope Golf & Country Club, and a supporter of numerous charities. Despite all of his contributions, his number one priority remains to care for his wife Shirley, a couple who have shared over 60 years of marriage. They have been full partners in community and family life, with Shirley playing a significant supporting role in the business.
Olive Bryanton is an educator and a passionate advocate for older adults. From Hampshire, she was raised in a multigenerational home in Malpeque, and has long been aware of the important contribution of older adults to the family and community. She is the mother of five.
Olive was instrumental in the establishment of the first multi-purpose Seniors Centre on PEI, as well as the Seniors College, affiliated with the University of Prince Edward Island, serving as the College’s first president. In 2000, Olive received an Honorary Degree from the University of Prince Edward Island for her advocacy work with older adults and lifelong learning. In 2012, Olive was awarded the Queens Diamond Jubilee Medal for her contributions to seniors provincially and federally. In 2017, Olive was appointed by the Minister of Health to serve as an executive advisor for the development of the recent Seniors Health and Wellness Strategy for Prince Edward Island and currently co chairs the Seniors Health and Wellness Implementation Council.
Born in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, Henry Purdy’s name is synonymous with art on Prince Edward Island. He is a professional visual artist and art instructor who has been working on Prince Edward Island for more than 62 years. During a lifetime of work, Henry has brought art to people through a variety of media, including: steel and wood sculptures, painting in oils and acrylics, graphic art, portraiture, designs for stained glass windows in local churches, and much more. He has also helped others experience art through workshops, lectures and classes.
The honour was first conferred in 1996. The honour is awarded as a means of recognizing those Islanders who have shown individual excellence or outstanding leadership in their community and in their chosen occupation or profession. It is the highest honour that can be accorded to a citizen of the Province. It is awarded annually following a public nomination process with recipients being selected by an independent nine-person Advisory Council each year.
