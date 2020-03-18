Meetings began this week to discuss an idea that’s been a year in the making: watershed groups working more closely with farmers.
It’s a relationship that on the surface might look awkward, but is slowly gaining traction. The PEI Agri-Watershed Partnership is a mouthful, but represents an important opportunity for farmers to get recognition for efforts that will both protect the environment and minimize the risk of charges in the event of a fish kill. Watershed groups will be able to develop constructive relationships with many more landowners and better protect waterways.
Full disclosure: I am totally biased on this development. I’ve written about the idea of watershed groups and farmers working together many times over the years, and have been asked to do some work with the Partnership.
Here’s why I think it’s important: many commercial farmers have felt increasingly isolated, believing the general public, media, and the courts have turned against them. Watershed groups are the first to see the effects of poor land management, sediment and pesticide runoff, fish kills, nitrate leaching. Both groups want something more constructive.
The motivation for watershed groups is obvious. Their mandate is to protect and enhance local waterways. For farmers it’s a little more complicated. Climate change has vastly increased the risk of heavy localized rain overwhelming whatever steps have been taken to prevent soil and pesticide runoff into streams. The only defence farmers have in the event of a fish kill for example is “due diligence”--did the farmer do everything reasonably expected to prevent this from happening?
In consultation with agrologists, watershed members, and farmers from the Federation of Agriculture, and the PEI Potato Board, the Partnership has developed a list of practices farmers could adopt to support their claim of “due diligence”, and if a working relationship has been developed, local watershed groups would offer their support as well. It would give environment investigators, and prosecutors a lot more to consider before laying charges.
There’s more potential to this relationship. Farmers are exceptionally busy doing their work, trying to stay in business, and generally don’t have time to explore what’s going on beyond the end of the field. That’s the part of a farm that watershed members know well if given a chance. They’re another set of eyes that will see things that farmers don’t, and can offer suggestions that can prevent unnecessary runoff.
I know farmers can get nervous about taking advice from what many call “landless intellectuals”, people who mean well, but have little understanding of the challenges and risks farmers face. That’s where watershed members in my mind are different. Yes they are strong environmentalists, but they get their hands dirty too, they appreciate the forces of nature are often beyond anyone’s control, and they’re often neighbours who know that farming continues to be a critical part of the Island economy and way of life.
Watershed members will also learn a lot if this relationship is allowed to develop, and over time educate the general public that there’s more effort to protect natural resources by farmers than the latest headlines reveal. This relationship is already productive and working well in watersheds managed by the Souris and Area Branch of the PEI Wildlife Federation, Kensington North Watershed Association, and there are others.
The Partnership is also addressing the shortage in funding for soil conservation projects. As it stands government funds are used up within minutes every year when applications are accepted. The Partnership is also pushing that land that’s the most vulnerable for erosion should be a top priority, either retired or properly managed, and that sufficient government funds must be made available to do this.
The other issue farmers have discussed with the Partnership is whether the list of land management practices it’s recommending will go on to become regulations that farmers must follow. Government representatives on the Partnership have said there is no intention to do this. What makes the Partnership different is the voluntary nature of the proposed practices, recognizing that every farm, every field is different, some vulnerable to erosion, some not.
It would be naive and stupid to say that this new Partnership will fix all land use issues in the province, and prevent any future fish kills. It won’t. Climate change will up the stakes and make farming even riskier. However the Partnership will offer a chance for new constructive relationships between farmers and watershed members that will inform both. It will require some time and patience to build the necessary trust.
In the end I believe both farmers and watershed members will share a common conviction, that we can no longer accept that the destruction of natural resources is a cost of doing business. It’s just isn’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.