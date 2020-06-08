Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau admits she didn't foresee anything like the COVID-19 pandemic when she assumed the portfolio a little over a year ago.
"This adds a whole new level to the job," the minister said in a telephone interview. "There is really no playbook to follow since the impact on agriculture is unprecedented."
Bibeau, who took over the job from Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay, said she is committed to helping the industry emerge from the worst health crisis in over 100 years stronger and well positioned to continue the task of feeding the country and the world.
The $252 million financial package announced for the industry in early May fell short of the $2.6 billion the Canadian Federation of Agriculture had been asking for. However, the minister said she has been working diligently with the federation and other farm organizations across the country trying to ensure government programs work for industry.
She pointed to the example of the Canadian Emergency Business Account, which has the potential to provide up to $670 million directly to farmers from the forgivable portion of Canadian Emergency Business Account interest-free loans.
When the program was originally announced, Bibeau explained she heard from industry many producers would not meet the payroll requirement. She estimates the new changes will allow a total of 67, 000 farm operations without payroll, 36,500 more, can now access the program. Each farmer can access up to $40,000 in interest-free loans, which, if paid off by the end of 2022, entitles the farmer up to $10,000 of that amount to be forgiven.
She said that accompanies the previous package announced by the prime minister that includes an additional $5 billion in lending capacity for Farm Credit Canada and a stay of default on all Advance Payment Plan loans due on or before April 30.
While saying Ottawa is committed to doing more, she said producers must also take full advantage of existing programs like AgriStability and AgriInvest. Many groups within the industry, including both the Canadian Federation of Agriculture and the National Farmers Union, have been calling for major changes to the Business Risk Management programs for some time, arguing they are not effective in cases of severe market losses.
"These programs are in place to serve the industry and I would encourage producers to take full advantage of them," the minister said.
Bibeau and department officials have been meeting on a regular basis with agricultural groups since the pandemic began and she is expecting that process to continue, adding "we have developed an excellent working relational and we hope to build and strengthen that going forward."
The minister said work is now been done with the Canadian Cattlemen's Association and other beef industry groups to establish the set aside program requested by the industry. The program, similar to one put in place during the BSE crisis, is being touted by industry as a way to better control the flow of cattle going to processing plants to allow them to catch up after a number of large plants in Ontario and the west were forced to close or scale back due to COVID-19 outbreaks on their premises.
Bibeau said she has also been kept busy on the trade front, talking to her colleagues in North America and around the world to ensure the market remains strong for Canadian products now and after the pandemic subsides.
"Canada is a trading nation and it is important we keep the trade in agriculture products flowing," she said.
The Canada United States Mexico agreement is slated to come into effect July 1 and she is expecting the pandemic will have little impact. She conceded the agreement will present "significant challenges" to the dairy industry in terms of lost market access.
Bibeau held a videoconference recently with Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Victor Villalobos and US Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue. She noted "we discussed the importance of sustaining uninterrupted food and agriculture trade to ensure food security and safeguard the citizens in our three countries. Open trade and maintaining our integrated supply chain are instrumental in recovering from COVID-19 and facilitating economic growth."
