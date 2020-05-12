Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau will be the appearing before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food during a videoconference session slated to begin at the 6 p.m. Atlantic time today.
The committee is studying the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the agriculture industry. The minister is slated for the first hour of the session and will be accompanied by Annette Gibbons, the Associate Deputy Minister of the department and Colleen Barnes, Vice-President, Policy and Programs for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
The committee is also scheduled to hear from Rick Bergmann and René Roy from the Canadian Pork Council; Marcel Groleau and Isabelle Bouffard of the Union des producteurs agricoles and Janice Tranberg and Michel Daigle from the National Cattle Feeders' Association.
