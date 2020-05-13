It’s not surprising that Canada’s big food retailers are making a bundle during the pandemic lockdown. Loblaws (Superstores here) estimates that it’s increased first quarter revenues by $751 million as Canadian families stay at home to eat. It’s the rest of the food chain that’s struggling to survive right now.
It’s also a moment that’s revealed some of the risks and costs of a food production system that’s pushed efficiency and scale above all else. This has allowed North Americans to enjoy food prices that relative to income are the cheapest in the world. Now Canadians are beginning to understand why. They’re reading headlines that 95% of the country’s beef comes from just three huge processing plants, two in Alberta and one in Ontario.
Like nursing homes, meat processing plants were slow to recognize the risk of COVID-19 virus spread when people are working or living in close quarters. As of the end of April, the Alberta plants have recorded more than 1,300 cases, one plant had to shut down for more than a week. This is hard work and done almost exclusively by immigrant labour. Steps are now being taken to ensure proper distancing, and the use of protective equipment, but despite monetary incentives many workers have been reluctant to go back.
The toll on meat plant workers is bad enough (two have died), but plant closures, even temporary ones, are hitting livestock producers hard. Despite strong demand from consumers and worries about meat shortages, closures mean many farmers can’t ship and the oversupply quickly leads to depressed prices. Some hog farmers have had to make the most difficult decision of all, euthanizing pigs they can’t afford to feed.
Whenever people talk about the ills of “industrial” farming I don’t picture big tractors and combines, but instead the towering processing plants that turn poultry and livestock, vegetables, grain, soybean and corn into the packaged consumer goods we see in the supermarkets.
The owners of these operations have done very well thank you, like the McCain, Irving, and Simplot families of french fry fame. The Globe and Mail said this about the family that owns the two Cargill beef plants-- one in Ontario, one in Alberta: “The company is controlled by 100-plus family members, including 14 billionaires in what has been described as one of the largest concentrations of wealth in any family-controlled business.”
What many don’t realize is that farmers don’t have to ship directly to these big processors to have to cope with their cost-cutting demands. Livestock prices on PEI are determined initially at the Chicago Board of Trade by commodity traders and what the handful of big U.S. packing plants are paying. That triggers the price in Ontario which then determines what farmers get on PEI. It’s a similar pattern with pork, french fries, vegetables, grains and oilseed crops. Even smaller local growers use what supermarkets charge to establish a price, not what they need to be profitable.
All of this concentration of market power in few hands has forced farmers to play catch-up. Many see the growth in farm size as greed, the rich trying to get richer. Instead it’s farmers trying to meet the continuous cost cutting demands of the big processors. And for farmers the payoff is marginally staying in business, not becoming billionaires.
And there are more risks and costs coming from “bigger is better”-- food contamination and recalls. There are hundreds of these every year in North America, with staggering amounts of meat and produce recalled and destroyed. Inspectors complain that the scale of production and the speed with which carcasses for example have to be worked makes mishandling more likely, and the consequences much more widespread.
Last week the federal government finally announced support for agriculture. The Canadian Federation of Agriculture had said $2.6 billion is needed to cover losses and added expenses from COVID-19. The Liberal government announced substantially less, $252 million, saying more may come later. Almost half of that will go to the livestock sector to try to keep beef and pork plants open, and supply food banks if there are surpluses.
I think the federal government could do one more thing. All provinces including PEI have smaller, capable abattoirs that are inspected and regulated by provincial governments. As it stands meat from these plants can’t cross provincial boundaries. Let’s remove that regulation for now and give livestock producers more options. This wouldn’t solve the backlog but would start the process of breaking meat processing into smaller pieces, and give the industry more choices and resiliency.
And let’s celebrate Atlantic Beef Products and the governments, both Liberal and Conservative, who supported the plant in its early days when it lost a lot of money trying to compete with the beef Goliaths. Now, the scale of production on Maritime farms and the quality of the beef produced has allowed the plant to become profitable. Smaller may not always be beautiful, but it can work.
