Farm and Food Care PEI has announced the cancellation of the 2020 version of Breakfast on the Farm due to the physical distancing limitation surrounding COVID-19.
The event was planned for August 1st at MacKenzie Produce in Stratford. Santina Beaton, the Farm and Food Care coordinator, explained " We want to comply with Dr Morrison's restrictions and help keep everyone safe and healthy."
Beaton said organizers are hoping to stage the event in 2021. Breakfast On The Farm is designed to creates a unique opportunity for farmers, tourists, and non-farming Islanders to have a conversation about food and farming.
The event features a free locally sourced breakfast, as well as an opportunity to tour a modern PEI family farm, and have any questions answered by industry representatives. The event has previously been held at Crasdale Farms in the Rustico area and Vanco Farms in Mount Mellick.
