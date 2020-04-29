As the interim chair of the Farm Credit Canada board, Bertha Campbell is getting a first-hand look at how the country's top agricultural lender is helping producers deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While we are not involved in the day-to-day operation of course, we do meet virtually every couple of weeks," said Campbell. "It does give you an idea of what is happening across the country and there is definitely a sense of uncertainly like never before as producers get ready for the crop year."
A former president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture, Bertha co-owns and operates Mull Na Beinne Farms Ltd, a 2000 acre potato, dairy, and beef family farm operation, with her husband Vernon. She has been a member of the FCC board since 2017 and was elected interim chair by her fellow board members. Dale Johnston, who had previously been chair, saw his term expire at the end of 2018.
Campbell said she was amazed at how quickly the 2,000 FCC employees across the country were able to transition to working from home, all the while maintaining services to the agricultural community. The federal government has made the Crown corporation one of the cornerstone of its plan to assist the agriculture sector through the crisis and has increased the lending capacity by $5 billion.
"We have an amazing staff led by Michael (Hoffort, who is the president and CEO) and they are working every day with farmers to help them through this crisis," she said.
She is "constantly amazed' at how the agricultural community across the country, and especially here on PEI, is reaching out to help its fellow citizens. She noted the recent giveaway of over 1,500 food packages spearheaded by the Department of Agriculture and Land, PEI Potato Board and Amalgamated Dairies Limited as a shining example.
"I have heard so many positive comments about that initiative," she said.
Bertha said she is convinced PEI 's small size is proving to be an advantage in dealing with the pandemic. Despite the fact this is the most densely populated province per capita, she said the absence of infrastructure seen in larger cities like subways can make it easier to physical distance. As of this writing PEI did not have any COVID-19 cases attributed to community spread.
That flexibility, she said, also extends to agriculture. The reduction of restaurant service to take-out only has resulted in a major shift for many commodities away from foodservice sales towards the retail market. He said the Island industry has been able to react much quicker than their counterparts in other provinces.
She is hoping one of the positive long-term impacts of this crisis will be a greater awareness by the non-farming community of the importance of food production and the need to ensure all players in the value chain from the farm to the plate remain viable.
"For the first time in the lives of many Canadians, they have gone into a grocery store and not been able to purchase anything they wanted," she said. "When this is all over, I hope people don't take their food for granted."
Campbell said the job of permanent chair has been advertised but she explained applicants have to undergo an interview process. She noted the task of filling the vacancy has been slowed down by last fall election as well as the current pandemic situation.
"I do expect my time as chair to finish soon although I will be remaining on the board," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.