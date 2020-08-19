The district director of the National Farmers Union is calling for a legislature committee to study why a deal that could see up to $4.7 million paid to Cavendish Farms was signed just weeks after Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson indicated in the legislature the money would likely not be needed due to improved market conditions.
"I think taxpayers are owed an explanation," Doug Campbell said.
The agreement was originally reached back in April when shifting markets left Island growers with over 100 million pounds of potatoes the processor no longer wanted. The money was allocated as part of the province's COVID-19 response to help pay the cost of transporting and storing the potatoes out of province until the marketplace improved and the french fries could be sold.
During a discussion on the budget estimates of Finance Minister Darlene Compton on the last day of the spring sitting July 14, Thompson indicated to Mermaid-Stratford MLA Michele Beaton the contract formalizing the agreement was unsigned and was in the possession of the Potato Board "and it hasn’t been signed because they don’t believe it’s going to be activated."
While the exact date the contract was signed is not known, an email from a department official to this newspaper on August 7 indicated the contract had been signed. An unsigned copy of the document was posted on the department's website August 3.
Beaton, who is opposition Agriculture and Land critic, asked for the contract to be tabled several times during the legislature sitting and said she was extremely surprised to learn on the last sitting day it was not signed, but was triggered after the house closed.
"In a time when we are facing a record deficit, why are we giving money to a wealthy corporation?" she asked.
Campbell was even more blunt, calling the decision to sign deal after the legislature closed "cowardly." The district director noted he was attacked in letters to the editor by Potato Board officials and Cavendish Farms president Robert Irving when the deal was announced.
In his letter, Irving said "We encourage the National Farmers Union to consider what is best for the industry as a whole. We believe working together matters --- now more than ever." Campbell said it doesn't feel to him like "we are all working together now. Everybody is not on equal terms."
The district director wants the minister, along with officials from the Potato Board and Cavendish Farms, to explain why the deal was signed after there were indications it was no longer needed.
In an interview, the agriculture and land minister agreed the market had improved but noted there was still 2019 crop being processed in August. He agreed with the assessment in the July24 report from United Potato growers of Canada that the remainder of the processing crop should be cleared up by September.
"We are still in COVID times," the minister said, adding the decision was made to trigger the agreement following discussions with the Potato Board after the legislature closed.
While Cavendish Farms will receive at least some of the $4.7 million allocation, they are not a signatory to the funding agreement. The Potato Board is in charge of allocating the funds based on reports received from Cavendish Farms. Thompson said the program will be audited by a third party following completion. The contract is scheduled to run until March 1 of 2021.
Island Farmer was unable to reach Potato Board General Manager Greg Donald for comment.
