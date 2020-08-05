Canadian organic livestock producers and processors will benefit from new trade opportunities and Canadian families shopping for organic food will have more choices following an expanded organic arrangement between the governments of Canada and Japan.
Effective July 16, the expanded Canada-Japan Organic Equivalency Arrangement will allow for Canadian certified organic livestock products and processed food products containing livestock ingredients to be exported to Japan. The arrangement recognizes Canadian and Japanese organic livestock standards as being equivalent.
The expanded arrangement further facilitates the import and export of organic food products between Canada and Japan by reducing industry certification costs and administrative processes.
