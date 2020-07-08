of United Potato Growers of Canada said there was a common theme from coast to coast-- everybody was praying for rain.
"The crop is not suffering yet because it is in the early stages of development but does need rain soon," Kevin MacIsaac said. "We will have a better idea on acreage changes after the 16th of July and would encourage all growers to respond to acreage surveys being conducted now by Statistics Canada. Input is critical to accuracy."
Here in PEI, planting was completed almost two weeks ahead of last year. MacIsaac, who is a former chair of the PEI Potato Board, noted on June 24 most of the crop has now emerged and needs rain. Based on preliminary surveys, acreage could be down to 83,000 acres from last year’s 85,500 acres.
He explained most of the reduction centers around a 6-7% reduction in processing contract volume. Acreage destined for the chip market increased slightly, fresh acres are about the same as 2019. Shipments of the 2019 crop are 12% ahead of same date last year, but on par with the three year average.
"The old crop will get cleaned up now that processors have committed to take the rest of the available processing potatoes and also use some seed lots as well," he explained. "Due to lost sales in seed, there are still about 11,000 tonnes of seed remaining in warehouses. Most fresh packers are confident with the levels of supply they have left to ship in the remainder of the season."
MacIsaac explained the PEI Potato Board has handed out potatoes free of charge on a number of occasions during the spring in conjunction with other agriculture commodities. He said PEI and other provinces have received positive feedback from their efforts to help reduce a surplus by donating to the needy.
Turning to New Brunswick, he said growing conditions were very dry as of late June with the province closing down logging operations in the woods and restricting access to salmon fishing pools on crown land. Fortunately, the potato crop is not at a critical stage for water just yet and is not hurting.
"Planted acreage was reduced due to processing contract reductions in the range of 16%." he went on to say. "There were significant lots of Shepody, and Russet Burbank seed left over. "
Stocks of old crop potatoes are becoming more reduced all the time. Processing varieties like Innovators and Burbanks are in line, and most of the available tablestock is in the hands of shippers who normally market it at this time of year.
"The fresh market is stable," the general manager said. "A large volume of potatoes has gone to dehy, and smaller amounts have been disposed of. Prior to fryer purchasing announcements in recent days, processing plants went down expecting to be off-line for six weeks but with resumption of french fry demand, started back up after only two weeks of idling."
MacIsaac said summer had arrived with vengeance in Quebec by late June. It has been very hot and dry in the province with temperatures in the 30 degree range common, pressuring yield potential. The crop looks good but needs rain and, in the meantime, growers are busy irrigating.
"Initial surveys point to an increase in acreage of approximately 2,000 acres, led by increased demand in the fresh and chip sectors," he explained. "Old crop should now be in good position to get cleaned up. Earlier on, the COVID-19 pandemic had seemed to create a train wreck for July, turning a short crop into a long one, as packers purchased excess processing stock while holding on to their own inventory. Recent improvements in french fry demand has changed this outlook."
However, MacIsaac noted the hot weather has quieted fresh demand as consumers have been reluctant to cook at home in the heat. Quebec growers will be hoping to achieve $3.75 to $4.00 for a ten pound bag when their new crop starts coming on in July.
Fields were also quite dry in Ontario and rainfall had been sporadic throughout June. He said the crop will need some rain in the coming week to avoid yield losses on dryland fields while growers with irrigation have been busy. The earlier planted chipstock looks good and emerging stands of tablestock seem to be fairly even.
"Initial observations suggest an increase in chip acres and a slight decrease in fresh acres," the general manager noted. "There is not much old crop left and packers are now focusing on meeting the needs of their regular long-term customers. The first new crop potatoes in the southern part of the province should come on the market around July 20th."
In Manitoba, planting of the fresh crop got started about 10 days later than average, so will be a little later. It has been dry with many 30º days and lots of wind. There was only one significant rainfall between the middle of May and the end of June. Fresh acres are about the same, with russets down, yellows up, and reds the same.
Old crop was expected to be cleaned up by early July. Pricing on new crop in July should be around $40.00 /cwt. FOB ($35.00 U.S.) with splits for reds at $34.00 (U.S.) and yellows at $36.00 (U.S.) to follow Texas reds being priced at $44.00 (U.S.).
Most of the processing crop in that province is 5-7 days behind average. Advanced fields were burned back by frost damage on May 27. Growers are busy irrigating and winds have been excessive with some growers having to rehill.
"By comparison, trials direct seeding potatoes into stubble look very promising," he said. "Processing acreage will likely be down a couple of thousand acres, although cuts were not as severe as originally expected, with a 5-7% reduction. "
The old crop is now projected to clean up. There was not much seed left and processing plants are ramping up. Simplot will resume importing potatoes from the U.S. and McCain was back running full on July 6. Fryers have been giving away free frozen fries in the rural communities of Manitoba and Alberta in recent weeks, and it has been a positive public relations experience in getting consumers back towards increasing french fry consumption again.
The southern part of Saskatchewan was really dry, and the northern part really wet during planting. Overall, MacIsaac said the crop is coming along nicely with good emergence all around. With timely rains and irrigation, producers in that province are hopeful for a good crop. There had been no hail damage as of the end of June.
"The processing crop in southern Alberta was one of the first to be planted in Canada and is growing rapidly with early Rangers close to row closure," he said in the national report." A major hailstorm in the Taber area has already wiped out about 2,000 acres but growers are hopeful on some regrowth."
The northern part of the province, home to the seed growing area, has seen even wetter conditions than last year and temperatures have been very cool, in the 8-12º range. MacIsaac explained the 2020 acreage is not yet tallied but process acres could be 20% less than in 2019. There were no reductions observed in the seed acreage. Fresh acreage may move upwards as some growers considered shifting some acreage away from processing, given the volumes turned back by fryers this spring.
"Old crop will be cleaned up. Some has had to move away from their intended market, to dehy, food banks, cattle feed, or disposal." he said. "A significant disappointment lies with the seed industry, now faced with burying 12,000 tonnes of seed inventory, after in mid-February facing a perceived shortage of seed."
The french fry manufacturers recently announced that they will now need remaining process inventory that they had earlier turned away only three months ago. In the meantime, some of that original inventory has gone for other end uses.
Turning to British Columbia, the early crop is very good after receiving timely rains and requiring very little irrigation. They have been harvesting early Warba’s for three weeks now and will soon move into skin set potatoes. Vine killing should start in about three weeks.
"Overall acreage is similar in British Columbia, although acreage for fresh-cut Kennebecs could be down 10- 15%." he said "Old crop is winding down with 2-3 weeks of Kennebecs for fresh cut left. Some retail has been packed in ten-pound bags to keep them moving. Food service business for BC is now back to 70% of normal. Nicer weather is also bringing back demand."
