“While 2019 was a very challenging year, it really showed the value of having a clear purpose and strong partnership through the entire industry,” the president of the Canola Council of Canada told the organization's recent annual meeting.
The Vancouver gathering, part of the Canadian Crops Convention, was held before the restrictions on gatherings put in place by all provinces as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jim Everson said the challenges will continue in 2020 but urged the industry not to lose sight of the strengths of the sector.
"We are a key driver of economic growth for Canada and the leading producer of a healthy, high quality oil and protein that’s increasingly in demand around the world," he told the convention. "Our growers are the best in the world, quick to adopt new technologies and practices to remain competitive. And, investing continually in research and in the Canola Council to advance the sector"
The council president noted processors have invested $2 billion in new and upgraded facilities in the last decade, adding value and quality jobs, and in 2019 set a new record for domestic processing of canola.
"Our value chain is made up of companies with global reach and strong investment in infrastructure and innovations that will continue to keep Canadian canola competitive," he went on to say. "In the last three years, grain companies have invested another $2 billion in port terminal and country elevator expansion and have more than doubled capacity turnover rates over the last decade."
Everson also noted life science companies are re-investing 10 per cent of gross sales into R&D to provide growers with innovative products. Don't forget, he concluded "we have more than 50 years of experience coming together as an industry to deal with the challenges in front of us and seize the opportunities ahead."
During the meeting, three new members joined the board of directors-- Jeff Pleskach, Cargill Ltd., nominated by the Canadian Oilseed Processors Association; John Sandborn, nominated by the Manitoba Canola Growers and Trevor Veenendaal, G3, nominated by the Western Grain Elevator Association
“On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank our outgoing board members Brian Conn, Rick Knightly and Curtis McRae, for their contributions to our industry,” said Charlene Bradley, chair of the board.. “We also warmly welcome three new directors as we continue to build upon the CCC’s unique strength of uniting the entire value chain to create sustainable growth.”
The other members of the board are Gerry Hertz, Canadian Canola Growers Association; Kevin Serfas, Alberta Canola; Michael Irons, Archer Daniels Midland Company; Ryan Law, Bunge; Tracy Lussier, Louis Dreyfus Company; Jarrett Beatty, Parrish & Heimbecker; Jennifer Marchand, Cargill Ltd.; Dean McQueen, Viterra; Garth Hodges, BASF; David Kelner, Bayer and Brad Orr, Corteva Agriscience.
