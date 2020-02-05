When he conducted a review of the Lands Protection Act in 2013, Horace Carver was convinced the establishment of a land bank would be among the first of his recommendations to be implemented.
The concept had the support of both the Federation of Agriculture and the National Farmers Union and appeared to have the backing of the Robert Ghiz government that had hired him to conduct the study. Despite being announced several times since by governments of different political stripes, the idea has largely failed to gain traction.
Researcher Kevin J. Arsenault was commissioned last year to study land banking systems in other provinces and submit a report to Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Steven Myers. That report has been completed but has yet to be made public. The capital budget tabled in the legislature last November does contain $365,000 for purchases for the land bank. Despite repeated attempts, Island Farmer has not been able to contact the transportation minister for comment on the issue.
"I misread the political waters completely," Carver recently told members of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability. "The most certain thing that I thought was going to be accepted by the government of the day in my report was they were going support land banking, probably based upon the Land Development Corporation model which I was advocating. That's probably my biggest disappointment from the report."
Carver, who also guided the Lands Protection Act through the legislature in 1982, is more convinced than ever a land banking system is needed. He told the committee "We need to help young farmers. We need to take monies out of the public purse and we need to buy land. Is it going to take 30 million,40 million,50 million? I don’t know, and quite frankly, why does it make it much difference? As I understand it, we’re borrowing dollars these days for next to no rate of interest."
The former cabinet minister said he rejects the argument the land would go down in quality, saying the government owns the land and controls the leases. The cost of purchasing the land would appear on the debit side of the ledger in the government's books "but on the credit side, you have land that has increased in value recently. So why aren’t we doing it?"
O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson told Carver the province does have a Land Acquisition Fund but added " I think one of the issues is that it tends to be more used for safety issues around intersections and corners and things of that nature, but it’s out there for to be used, for sure. "
The former agriculture and fisheries minister also asked Carver about how Indigenous land claims could impact the creation of a land bank. Henderson added " that I think it does change the dynamic a little bit of land banks in the respect of under the old LDC concept was a way that farmers could lease land back and then eventually purchase it in future under land bank settlements. Now that may be a challenge to sort of transfer that land back. We don’t want to go back to that case of being a tenant-landowner forever to the government or to the Crown. "
Carver replied he was not able to set up a meeting with the Indigenous community during the public input phase of his work. However, he said " I think there is a point of view out there that that discussion of Indigenous unceded rights might adversely affect land banking. My comment to that is very quick. Surely governments and people who are involved in that discussion on this important issue of ceded or unceded land are capable of coming to a resolution that that doesn't prohibit land banking of some form in this province. I would like to think there is sufficient goodwill on all sides that that would be the case."
He said even if the establishment of a land banking system proved to be a non-starter it may be possible to come up with another solution and "that could well be that the government acts as a guarantor in some type of a unique situation of an option to buy with young farmers. I am of the opinion that all of these things are capable of solution if they approach with the right position."
Henderson agreed a way has to be found "so when a farmer does want to buy land from another farmer that we can lend them the money to do that, or at least allow them to acquire that. Carver said there can be cases where "there are some farmers out there who want to dispose of their land, but they’re very selective who they want it disposed to. Without being disrespectful to any farming aspect, is that – I'm sorry, but some farmers aren't going to be able to buy that land because the vendor says: I don't want that to happen."
Morell-Donagh MLA and Government House Leader Sidney MacEwen added "I think, as a Legislature, if we don’t have some sort of a form of a land bank or land holdings going forward, that it will be a failure. I think we need that going forward." He agreed with Carver a solution can be found through consultation with Indigenous leaders.
