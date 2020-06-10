The $4.7 million that will be going to Cavendish Farms to offset the cost of storing and transporting potatoes the company declared surplus to its needs due to a market downturn has been a hot topic during the emergency session of the legislature called to review the government's COVID-19 plan.
During discussion of COVID-19 related funding, the assistant secretary of Treasury Board told Opposition Agriculture and Land Critic Michele Beaton the program was being administered by the Potato Board. Gordon MacFadyen said Cavendish Farms was using Midland Transport trucks to ship the product to freezers rented from Oxford Frozen Foods.
Since Midland is also an Irving-owned company, Beaton asked why " this $4.7 million went to Irving and subsidiary companies, why were all other Island businesses only offered loans and this was a handout?"
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson argued "This was a $20 million problem that we solved with $4.7 million. We have other provinces: New Brunswick, Manitoba, Alberta that are burying potatoes, that are composting potatoes. This investment solved environmental issues, plant health issues and ensured the producers got paid and ensured that good food was processed."
When Beaton argued the money should have gone directly to producers, the minister replied "I have not heard one potato farmer complain. Not one. They had got their crop in the ground this year and they are getting paid for their potatoes. All of the potatoes are going to be processed and if the market picks up, maybe this $4.7 million won’t even be used. We don’t know."
Thompson explained there were roughly 100 million pounds of potatoes that were left to be processed and the value of those potatoes was around $15 million. He added "If those potatoes didn’t get processed, there would also be 500 employees of the processor that would be laid off. That’s where the $20 million came from."
When Beaton asked what the negotiations that led to the deal looked like, the minister noted "It looked like potato farmers very scared. It looked like a processor that was scared and financially a lot of lost revenue. It looked like a potato board that stepped up and mitigated this solution that solved the issue."
He explained the Potato Board is managing the program and if the french fry market begins to pick up, all of the money may not be used. Beaton asked why Cavendish Farms was getting what she termed a "free handout" while small businesses in the province are being offered loans if they require help to survive the pandemic.
"Why didn’t that corporation step up and help the farmers that they had committed to purchase the potatoes from in the first place instead of leaving them on the hook?" Beaton asked
She also questioned why the province didn't give any support to MacQuarrie's Meats following a fire at its business earlier this year. Thompson called the question "ridiculous" saying his department did reach out to that company
The opposition agriculture and land critic also asked if the Auditor General's department would be able to review the funding. Thompson replied the program is being administered by the PEI Potato Board and not the province.
When Beaton asked how the $4.7 million figure was arrived at, the agriculture and land minister said the calculations were done by the Potato Board. He agreed to table the agreement with the board saying " I will table it; nothing to hide here. The agreement basically was that Prince Edward Island potatoes all were processed. That is the agreement and that is the agreement ."
The Green Party MLA said her concern was about accountability noting that in most government programs applicants are required to show financial statements and lending agreements. She asked "How will we know if the Potato Board was successful in making good use of the $4.7 million?" Premier Dennis King replied "the farmers got paid."
Thompson said his department is in constant communication with the board, noting "I don’t know why I have to defend the potato industry. We have half a billion dollars in a COVID pandemic, half a billion dollars in an industry that is going to lead us out of this pandemic. I am fully supportive of the potato industry; I will fully support this deal. "
Liberal Agriculture and Land Critic Robert Henderson said he largely supports the deal, noting that in his former life as a beef and potato producer "I remember one year where the potatoes had to be dumped and my yard was chalked full of potatoes, every potato farmer in the area – because I had a bunch of beef cattle – and it almost overwhelmed me how I was going to handle all these potatoes that were coming. The point is that that’s real, that happens when the markets get backed up. "
However, he did want to know whether it was the province or Cavendish Farms that now owns the potatoes. Thompson said the processor owns the potatoes and Henderson replied "if Cavendish Farms sells those potatoes at a later time, they get the money for that, basically. It’s their potatoes, there’s no reason for them to pay back anything more. So basically, we subsidize the potatoes. "
The agriculture and land minister said the situation has pointed out the need for additional cold storage capacity in the province. He expressed hope government could work with private industry following the pandemic to build additional capacity, saying it would go a long way to solving any similar situations in the future. Henderson agreed, saying he was trying to encourage the building of more cold storage capacity when he was minister of agriculture and fisheries in the Wade MacLauchlan government
