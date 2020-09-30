Developing new potato varieties that help Island processing growers adapt to a changing climate will be job one for the new Cavendish Farms Research Centre.
The company pledged just over $6 million last year to fund construction of the centre, located adjacent to its second plant in New Annan. During the recent official opening, Company President Robert Irving announced additional funding to bring the total commitment up to $12.5 million.
“This is another step to help support potato growers and the potato industry on the Island,” Irving said. "Our goal is to help address the specific challenges faced by growers here on Prince Edward Island.”
In addition to dealing with a changing climate, Island growers who did not have an irrigation system in place prior to 2002 have not been allowed to install the high capacity wells irrigation requires. Both the company and the PEI Potato Board have been lobbying successive provincial governments to have the moratorium lifted.
"As we have witnessed over the last several summers, the growing season is changing with hotter temperatures and less precipitation at critical times," the company president told the socially distanced crowd gathered for the opening. "This is a real challenge for PEI growers and places the potato crops at risk."
He explained the centre, under the direction of Newton Yorinori, who is Director of Research and Seed Operations with the company, will study different potato varieties. The Plant Breeding Program will cross various combinations with the goal of developing a more drought resistant variety. The new facility will have six state-of-the-art greenhouses and will allow Cavendish Farms to conduct important research year-round. Different lines of potatoes with promising traits such as superior yields, size characteristics, and a reduced environmental footprint specific to soil, climatic and seasonal conditions on PEI will be evaluated.
Premier Dennis King also took part in the opening and praised the company for building the centre, adding “Island farmers and producers have always been at the forefront of innovation and research, developing new practices to ensure they can continue to grow high-quality products that Prince Edward Island is known for. I commend Cavendish Farms for not only working with Island farmers towards a common goal, but for also taking on a project that brings jobs to the agriculture industry and contributes to the Island economy.
The new centre will create four full time jobs and the up to 12 seasonal jobs. The premier said the COVID-19 crisis has brought home to him the importance of science and research in decision making. During a briefing with reporters following the opening, the premier raised the possibility of taking another look at moratorium using independent data and research.
The centre has the full backing of the PEI Potato Board. General Manager Greg Donald noted the board already collaborates on a number of research projects with the company and he welcomes the opening of the centre.
“Cavendish Farms’ investment in this important research will benefit all potato growers and the entire industry," Donald said. "It will help ensure the sustainability of our potato crops."
Noting this was the 40th anniversary of the founding of Cavendish Farms, Irving termed 2020 as one of the most challenging years in the company's history. He said the company could have a shortage of 200 million pounds due to one of the driest growing seasons in over two decades.
The company president said he is proud of the fact the processor has been able to keep its Island operation open through the pandemic, saying that is a testament to the staff at the two New Annan plants. However, he has not ruled out the possibility there could be some temporary closures this fall."We'll be taking our plants down quite a bit this fall," he said. "There could be weeks when we are not running."
Irving praised the contribution of his father J. K Irving for his passion in taking the company into the frozen potato business, saying "he still has that passion today."
Irving and Premier King were joined in cutting the ribbon by long time growers Vernon Campbell of Mull Na Beinne Farms and John Ramsay of Oyster Cove Farms Ltd.
