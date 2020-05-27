The Canadian Cattlemen’s Association is fully committed to continue enhancing the strength of the North American beef industry under the newly negotiated and soon-to-be implemented Canada -United States-Mexico Agreement, maintains association president Bob Lowe.
The Alberta producer was responding to remarks from President Donald Trump that the United States may terminate trade deals that require it to import cattle. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association, which is the largest beef industry association south of the border, maintains beef being imported from Brazil is the major problem rather than beef coming from Canada or Mexico.
“There is no doubt that we have an integral trade relationship with the United States – we are excellent trade partners – in fact, we have the largest two-way beef trade in the world, and it continues to be mutually beneficial" Lowe indicated.
The CCA president said both Canadian and American beef producers alike depend on reliable trade partners to attain the highest value for their products, whether it is beef or cattle.
“For us in the beef industry, we must be able to get each cut of meat to the consumer who is willing to pay top dollar for it,” continued Lowe. “Exporting the cuts of meats that aren’t as valued in Canada as they are in other parts of the world generates an additional $600 CDN/per animal for our beef producers, that’s the importance of trade.”
