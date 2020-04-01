The Canadian Cattlemen's Association is asking the federal government to deem COVID-19 a natural disaster.
The executive vice president of the national organziation made the case for the designation during a recent town hall conference call with agriculture media from across the country. Dennis Laycroft said the designation would pave the way for funding under the AgriRecovery program.
That program is designed to provide help in the event of extraordinary circumstances like extreme weather events or drastic market downturns. The PEI potato industry received funding under the program after thousands of acres of spuds were lost due to one of the worst growing seasons on record in 2018. A number of agriculture organizations spearheaded by the PEI Federation of Agriculture are currently documenting evidence of damage in the corn, livestock and apple sectors following Hurricane Dorian last fall. While the funding comes from Ottawa the official application must be made by a province on behalf of industry.
"It is one of the requests we have put in to Ottawa," the Alberta producer told the journalists. "We are also looking for price insurance due to the high volatility in the marketplace."
Despite the challenges presented by the worldwide pandemic, Laycroft said the beef supply chain is functioning quite well, adding "we are doing our best to ensure beef is available not only in Canada but for our export markets."
The executive vice president said there has been some recovery in markets over the last ten days including in China. The world's most populated country was the epicenter of the virus outbreak. However after two months the number of new cases is in sharp decline and life is beginning to return to normal.
"We are even starting to get some orders on the foodservice side in China and other parts of Asia," he said.
Laycroft said retail demand is good and sales are on a par with last year. The executive vice president said producers are working flat out to ensure cattle keep flowing to plants. He added there have been no significant disruptions in the flow of cattle across the United States border.
"All of the players in the beef supply chain have stepped up to the plate," he said.
Meanwhile, the president and CEO of the National Cattle Feeders Association said the industry was pleased with the federal government announcement that temporary foreign workers will be allowed into the country. Janice Tranberg said there were about 50,000 temporary foreign workers employed in agriculture last year and there was still a worker shortage.
While some of the logistics have yet to be worked out, she is hoping the final protocols between Canada and the originating countries for the foreign workers can be agreed to in the near future. Like all air travelers entering the country, they will be coming through four airports-- Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto or Montreal.
Tranberg said they will be screened upon arrival and, if they show any symptoms of COVID-19, they will be played in 14 day isolation. If they are cleared, they will be allowed to proceed to their final destination but will not be permitted to use public transportation.
