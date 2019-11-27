The Canadian Federation of Agriculture congratulates Marie Claude Bibeau on her re-appointment as Minister of Agriculture & Agri-Food.
CFA, which represents 200,000 farm families across Canada, looks forward to working once again with Minister Bibeau on helping Canadian agriculture meet its vast potential, which has been outlined in both the Barton report and the Agri-Food Economic Strategy Table.
Mary Robinson, President of the CFA noted that "We look forward to working with Minister Bibeau and discussing the CFA's key priorities which include action on CN rail strike, trade relief, Business Risk Management programming, rural infrastructure funding and additional funding for climate-change related agricultural research."
The CFA hopes that the new government works collectively with our sector to ensure Canadian agriculture fulfills its potential in contributing to Canada's overall economy, meeting Canada's food security needs and help Canada improve the environment.
The CFA will seek a meeting with Minister Bibeau to discuss Canadian farmers' priorities at her earliest convenience.
