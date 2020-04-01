The agriculture industry must be deemed an essential service by federal and provincial governments, maintains the president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.
Mary Robinson, who is both the first woman and the first person east of Quebec to hold the post, said she has been pressing that point at every opportunity in discussions with government officials. In an update to the membership, the former president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture noted she is participating in roundtable calls with Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau and department officials three times a week.
"The Agri-Food sector is a massive chain with many moving parts. Every part of that chain, from raw production, to transportation and processing and all the way to retail, is integral to ensuring that Canadians have access to food during these difficult times," Robinson said. "That is why one of our main goals is to have the entire Agri-Food system be deemed an essential service and their workers as essential workers, with the protections and supports which that designation provides."
She explained the first series of calls focused on farm labour and helped result in the federal government's decision to allow temporary foreign workers into the country. Robinson said the national federation and other players in the industry will continue to work with the federal government to address the logistical challenges of bringing the workers into Canada and making sure they have undergone the mandatory 14 day isolation period and a ready to work when the planting season begins.
"We hope that this will alleviate some stress for Canadian farmers as we heard from hundreds of farmers across the country about the devastating impacts not having access to these workers would have on their businesses and ability to produce food for Canada and the world," she told the membership.
During the last full week of March, the roundtable was focusing on Business Risk Management programs and the economic impacts of COVID-19 on the Canadian Agri-Food sector. The CFA is part of an industry group called the AgGrowth Coalition that has been pressuring Ottawa over the last three years to overhaul the programs, which are part of the five-year Canadian Agriculture Partnership suite of federal/provincial/territorial programs.
As an immediate measure, Robinson said they would like to see a return to AgriStability coverage at 85% without a reference margin limit. British Columbia unilaterally moved back to that limit for its programs earlier this year.
She added the organization has diverted all its resources "to ensure that Canadian farmers get through this pandemic with as little negative impact as possible. Our staff have been extraordinary, working day and night to ensure we can be as effective as possible. "
Robinson said the national federation is asking all provincial and federal governments to "apply an agri-food lens to all measures it may consider taking to control the pandemic, to ensure they account for any potential negative impacts these measures may have on food production and distribution. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.