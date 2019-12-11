Changes to the Business Corporation Act that passed through the legislature during the fall session will require corporations to disclose the names of shareholders annually to the corporate registry.
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson said the amendments reverse changes made to the act by the previous Liberal administration last June. The minister has asked the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) to investigate a series of paper transactions that saw a company owned by a member of the Irving family gain control of 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area. When he appeared before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, commission Chair Scott MacKenzie said the changes made it harder for the commission
to determine the shareholders of the three companies involved in the transaction.
In addition to the Business Corporation Act changes, Thompson also guided amendments to the Lands Protection Act through the legislature designed to ensure a similar transaction can't take place in the future.
Thompson said the changes align the Business Corporations Act with updates made to the Canada Business Corporations Act, which require every corporation to maintain a registry containing beneficial shareholder information at its registered office.
Mermaid-Stratford MLA Michele Beaton wanted to know if the province consulted with IRAC on the changes. Curtis Toombs, who is a solicitor with the Consumer Financial Services Division, noted there were extensive consultations on the Lands Protection Act amendments but "on the Business Corporations Act amendments, we didn’t do specific consultation with IRAC, simply by virtue of the fact that the act itself doesn’t involve IRAC, except for the fact that the provision that grants access rights, if you will, to enable IRAC to request those records. We did discuss that with officials at IRAC."
He noted the names of shareholders will now be included in the corporate registry, something that was eliminated during the amendments introduced by the MacLauchlan Liberals. In response to a question from the Green Party MLA. he noted federally regulated companies operating in PEI are also included in the corporate registry.
The amendments also require the corporation to register a change in share structure within 15 days. Toombs told O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson the change was suggested by IRAC. Responding to a question from Green MLA Ole Hammarlund, the solicitor said there will be an easily accessible corporate database that contains the names of both directors and shareholders of companies.
Opposition Leader Peter Bevan Baker wanted to know how the term "beneficial ownership" in the legislation would be defined. He added "would that include family relationships? You know, where one family member might hold or control the shares but another one would use those shares or essentially operate those shares? "
Toombs said the definition, again, is based on the federal legislation and is also used in other provincial jurisdictions. The solicitor added "In terms of what may or may not fall under that definition, it would be dependent on each circumstance. It’s possible, family members who are each shareholders of a corporation, or may have other circumstances where they may have control over the corporation, it’s possible, but it would be dependent obviously on the circumstances in each particular instance. "
Toombs told the opposition leader he was confident the changes would allow the regulator to "discern and capture instances wherein seemingly independent corporations are, in actual effect, branches of one central corporation." He said it would be up to IRAC to make that determination and the act changes give the commission more power to investigate.
In response to a question from Mermaid-Stratford MLA Michele Beaton, Tombs said the changes would require companies to file in the corporate registry how many shares each shareholder owned and that would be available in the online database.
Beaton asked how any recommendations coming from the IRAC investigation into the land sale in Bedeque will be addressed if further legislative changes are required. Toombs noted consultations are to take place next year on developing a new Lands Protection Act and Thompson added "Once we get a clear picture of what actually did happen, we will act accordingly."
Beaton noted "at this point in time, we don’t know if what happened is an issue or if it falls under the Business Corporations Act or if it follows LPA, so if we’re looking at the land ownership transparency act, which is the intention as we move into the new year – however, if there’s items that come out of that report that actually impact this, then is it safe to say that we will address it immediately in the Business Corporations Act if it actually touches this?" Both Toombs and the minister said that would have to be addressed after the report is completed.
The opposition agriculture and land critic said she supports the changes in the act but added "I’m sensitive to not knowing the full picture in putting this forward, but as long as we can work together, moving forward, after we have that review made public, then we can address whatever outcomes are part of that review. "
