The process of revamping the Lands Protection Act has begun.
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson has served notice the job will take place in stages. The first step occurred during the fall session of the legislature when the minister tabled amendments to both the Lands Protection Act and the Business Corporation Act, designed to help ensure the acquisition of 2,200 acres of land in the Summerside-Bedeque area by Rebecca Irving doesn't happen again. The second step will be public consultations on a new Lands Protection Act next year.
As was pointed out several times during debate on the two bills, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission has not yet completed its investigation into the series of paper transactions that saw the farmland change hands. However, many of the amendments to the acts were suggested by IRAC and that is certainly a good first step since the commission will be enforcing many of the provisions.
The Lands Protection Act amendments set out a new section that allows for two or more corporations that are directly or indirectly controlled by the same person, corporation, group or other organization to be deemed to be one corporation. Many within the farming community have maintained for some time that large corporations have been establishing interlocking companies to bypass the spirit of the 1982 act that limits the holdings of a corporation to 3,000 acres. The act also increases the maximum fine from $250,000 to $500,.000.
The changes to the Business Corporation Act increase transparency regarding the shareholders, something that disappeared in changes passed by the previous Liberal government of Wade MacLauchlan in June of 2018. This is the same land three companies with ties to the Irvings tried to purchase earlier this year. The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission recommended the sales be turned down and the former Liberal government agreed.
The Brendel Farms (which lists Derrick, Dwight, Megan and Crystal Gardiner as directors) incorporated another company known as Haslemere Farms Limited on July 17. Ownership of the land in question was transferred from Brendel to Haslemere Farms. Rebecca Irving then purchased Haslemere Farms and changed the company name to Red Fox Acres Limited.
The land transaction happened when the Gardeners owned Haslemere. Since the company was purchased rather than the land, IRAC was not involved. The company maintains it meets the requirements of the Business Corporation Act.
It is a sure bet lawyers for corporations that own large tracts of land on PEI are pouring over the amendments probably as you read this looking for loopholes. That is what they are paid well to do. While the new version of the Lands Protection Act must be tailored to plug as many loopholes as possible, since that is the best way to ensure the intent of the legislation translates into action, we must also be aware of the fact the only constant is change and the new legislation must adapt to that change.
(See more on this on pages 3 and 14)
Finally, since this is our last issue before the holidays, I would like to wish all of our readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.