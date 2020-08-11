The City of Charlottetown is currently seeking applications for vacancies on its Food Council.
The Food Council was created in 2018 and current advisory board members have served a two-year term, ending in September 2020. The Food Council’s mandate is to improve the existing food system in Charlottetown as guided by the Food Charter.
Eligible individuals are asked to include skills, knowledge, and experience working within the food system, a good understanding of food security, a genuine interest in sustainability, and a desire to contribute to the development of a sustainable food system within Charlottetown.
In an effort to establish a Food Council with a diverse membership that is truly representative of the food system, and the community in which they will be working, individuals from any area of the food system are welcome to apply. This includes, but is not limited to, the following sectors: production, food retail, food distribution, health and nutrition, institutional, emergency food providers, non-profit food related groups, food processing, culinary arts, academia, and community members at large with a vested interest in food security/the food system.
Applicants must be over the age of 18, and be residents or property owners in the City of Charlottetown, with the exception of individuals who work in the City of Charlottetown and have expertise that is of specific benefit in helping the Food Council meet its mandate.
Potential members can apply through the city's website or in person at the City Hall (199 Queen Street) at front reception. All applications must be received by Wednesday, August 19 by 4 p.m.
Applicants are asked to review the City’s Public Appointment Policy as well as the Food Council Terms of Reference.
