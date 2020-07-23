The clock tower at Charlottetown City Hall will be lighting up in red and white August 1 to celebrate Food Day Canada.
The Island landmark will join 20 other locations across the country, including the CN Tower in Toronto and Niagara Falls in marking the day with a light show.
The day began in 2003when the Canada-United States border was closed to beef due to the discovery of BSE in Alberta. The World’s Longest Barbecue was born: Canadians rallied, went to their grills, and barbecued Canadian beef to show their support. Over the years Canadian chefs and home have joined the annual party at the height of the harvest…everywhere. Food Day Canada is celebrated on the August long weekend each year.
Canadians are asked to come together to celebrate Food Day Canada anywhere and everywhere. Backyard barbecues, picnics, potlucks, patios and kitchen tables. In person and online. Enjoy Canadian-grown, Canadian-made food and drinks, made by you or your favourite chefs.
Post your menus, photos and stories on social media. Add the hashtag #FoodDayCanada to enter to win some fabulous prizes. Watch your stories together with thousands of others on FoodDayCanada.ca and @fooddaycanada as the day rolls with the time zones across the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.