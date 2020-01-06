The Special Committee on Climate Change will receive a briefing on electric vehicles during a meeting January 16.
The committee, chaired by Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund, will hear from Professor Willett Kempton of the University of Delaware. briefing on vehicle-to-grid technology and electric vehicle integration. Other witnesses to be confirmed.
The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Legislative Assembly Chamber, Hon. George Coles Building. The other committee members are Summerside-South Drive MLA Stephen Howard, Government House Leader Sidney MacEwen, Charlottetown-Winsloe MLA Robert Mitchell, Tignish-Palmer Road MLA Hal Perry and Environment, Water and Climate Change Minister Brad Trivers.
