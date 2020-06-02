The Special Committee on Climate Change will be holding a meeting June 4 to finalize its report to the legislature.
The session, planning for 1:30 p.m. in the committee room at the J. Angus MacLean Building will be held in camera. The committee is chaired by Wilmot-Summerside MLA Lynne Lund. The other member of the Green Party is Summerside-South Drive MLA Stephen Howard. The governing Progressive Conservatives are represented by Education Minister Brad Trivers and Morell-Donagh MLA Sidney MacEwen while interim Third Party Leader Sonny Gallant and Tignish-Palmer Road MLA Hal Perry represent the Liberals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.