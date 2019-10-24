The Special Committee on Climate Change will be receiving a briefing on carbon pricing from Dale Beugin during its next meeting on October 31.
Beugin, who is Executive Director of Canada’s Ecofiscal Commission, will be appearing via Skype. The meeting is slated for 10:00 a.m. in the Legislative Assembly Chamber at the Hon. George Coles Building.
The committee is chaired by the Summerside -Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund. The other members are Summerside-South Drive MLA Stephen Howard; Morell-Donagh MLA Sidney MacEwen, Charlottetown-Winsloe MLA Robert Mitchell, Tignish-Palmer Road MLA Hal Perry and Environment, Water and Climate Change Minister Brad Trivers.
