The Canadian Meat Council (CMC) has announced the appointment of Sylvain Fournaise as Chairman of their Board of Directors for the next two years.
“I am looking forward to working with the Board and CMC as we are living in challenging times, not only with the COVID-19 pandemic, but also for the sustainability of the sector and our capacity to meet requirements of this evolving sector," said Dr. Fournaise. "It is time, more than ever, to work more collaboratively with other trade associations dealing with the same issues.”
Dr. Sylvain Fournaise joined Olymel more than 20 years ago and currently holds the position of Vice President, Food Safety and Technical Services. He heads up a team that is responsible for food safety and quality assurance programs and Research and development for all Olymel slaughterhouses and processing plants in both the pork and poultry sectors.
He is also in charge of the veterinary service, the animal welfare policy, labelling, exports, biosecurity and traceability. Olymel owns 35 establishments, hog production units and counts 14,100 employees.
Mr. Fournaise holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Montreal and a Master of Science and Food Technology from Laval University.
“The staff of CMC are pleased to have someone with Sylvain’s immense experience in the food processing industry. With over 27 years of experience, including key positions at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, he will be a tremendous help to guide CMC as we work with government and other stakeholders to advance the key interests of our members” said Chris White, President and CEO of CMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.