It is starting to become a cliché to say farmers are living on the front lines of climate change.
Like most clichés it is true, especially in a small coastal jurisdiction like PEI. That is why Reg Phalen has high hopes a new campaign called Farmers for Climate Solutions can help to build support among governments and the non-farming community for the efforts of producers to reduce carbon emissions for the benefit of society as a whole.
"Just look around and you can see the impact a changing climate is having," said the long-time organic producer. "Our coastline is eroding and we are getting more extreme weather incidents like tidal surges and prolonged periods of drought."
The campaign was launched on Canada's Agriculture Day by a coalition of farm groups including the National Farmers Union. Phalen, who recently stepped down as the national NFU board member for PEI, said the farming community has to convince Canadians they are not only part of the problem (agriculture accounts for approximately 12 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions) but they are also part of the solution.
Late last year, the NFU released a report outlining a strategy to tackle both the farm financial crisis and climate change. Phalen said he agrees with the premise of the report that the factors driving the climate crisis are also in part responsible for the financial crisis.
"Farming does not produce greenhouse gas emissions; agricultural inputs produce greenhouse gas emissions. The emissions coming out of our farm and food systems are simply the downstream outputs of the petro-industrial inputs we push in" the report notes. "Push in millions of gallons of fossil fuels and they will come out as millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide. Push in megatonnes of fertilizers and they will come out as megatonnes of nitrous oxide. As we have doubled and redoubled input use, we have doubled and redoubled the GHG emissions from agriculture."
Phalen said farmers are willing to do so much more, but they need the support of both the public and governments at all levels. He added the industry must move away from industrial agriculture towards a more sustainable model that reduces chemical inputs. However, he said the process will take both time and money.
He noted the ultimate goal of the Farmers for Climate Solutions campaign is policy change, adding "We need Canadian agricultural policies and programs that help farmers mitigate and adapt to climate change, and support the spread of low-input, low-emissions agricultural systems. Farmers are ready to take the lead but they need support."
The campaign will provide a platform for farmers to share stories about climate impacts, practical solutions and policy recommendations, and engage Canadians to support their vision.
"When Canadian farmers reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, all Canadians benefit," said Phalen.
In addition to the NFU, the coalition includes Canadian Organic Growers, FarmFolk CityFolk, Rural Routes to Climate Solutions, the Ecological Farmers Association of Ontario, Equiterre, and SeedChange . The group has been holding discussions since 2019 on the issue of climate change and wanted to send a clear message that any conversation about climate change in 2020 must involve agriculture as farmers’ leadership is essential for achieving Canada’s climate change goals.
Phalen said the NFU has recently hired a climate change coordinator and he said it is a topic of growing importance at national and district meetings. It will be on the agenda for the district meeting slated for March 31 in Milton.
Stewart Wells, who is a Saskatchewan farmer and national vice president of the NFU agrees, saying "Climate-friendly practices will look different from one farm to the next, but every farmer has the capacity to be part of the solution. We can’t do this alone – we need agricultural programs and policies that support climate-friendly farming practices and that take into account the livelihood of Canada’s 270,000 farmers."
