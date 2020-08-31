The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will be continuing its study on the Water Act September 10.
Committee members will be hearing from Ian MacPherson, who is the executive director of the PEI Fishermen's Association. The meeting is slated to begin at 10 a.m. in the Committee Room of the J. Angus MacLean Building.
The committee is chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle and also includes Finance Minister Darlene Compton, Green Party MLA's Stephen Howard (Summerside-South Drive) and Lynne Lund (Wilmot-Summerside) and Liberals Robert Henderson (O'Leary-Inverness) and Hal Perry (Tignish-Palmer Road).
