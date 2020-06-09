The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will be meeting June 18 to consider its work plan for the remainder of the year.
The meeting will take place in the Legislative Assembly Chamber in the George Coles Building starting at 10 am. The building remains closed to the public for in-person attendance, but this meeting will be live-streamed on the Legislative Assembly’s website and Facebook page. Audio and video recordings of the meeting and a transcript of same will later be made publicly available as well.
The committee, which deals with agriculture issues as part of its mandate, is chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle and Finance Minister Darlene Compton is the other representative from the governing Progressive Conservatives. The opposition Green Party is represented by Summerside-South Drive MLA Stephen Howard and Wilmot-Summerside MNLA Lynne Lund. The Liberal party is represented by O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson and Tignish-Palmer Road MLA Hal Perry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.